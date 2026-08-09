EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Leaves Fans Concerned as Critics Claim She Appeared 'Frail' and Slurred Words

But to some fans, something seemed off.

Two men remained close by Parton's side throughout the appearance – her first public event since canceling her previously postponed Las Vegas residency in May amid her ongoing health problems – and repeatedly reached to steady her. As the Jolene singer clutched a microphone in one hand, she grasped the edge of a nearby podium with the other.

Multiple fans believed Parton sounded as though she was slurring some of her words. Others shared fears the music icon appeared "frail," "fragile," unsteady and close to collapse.

"Has Dolly had a stroke? Listen to her talk," one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram video from the event. Another echoed the concern, writing, "Dolly looks like she may be recovering from a stroke, as she is being supported and her eye looks a little wonky."

Some commenters focused on how closely she was shadowed. "Hope she's okay; those guys seem to be ready to grab her in a second," another person wrote. Yet another urged, "Watch her walk," noting Parton was "not steady." Still another found it "sad" seeing people "holding her up almost," while another fan called the footage "unsettling to watch."

Famed for her grit as much as her glamour, Parton has spent decades powering through the kind of grueling schedule that would exhaust performers half her age. So when the 9 to 5 star began stepping back from appearances last fall, it became clear this was no ordinary break from the spotlight.