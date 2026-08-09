EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Leaves Fans Concerned as Critics Claim She Appeared 'Frail' and Slurred Words
Aug. 9 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Gripping a pair of giant pink bedazzled scissors, Dolly Parton stood before a cheering crowd in Cornersville, Tenn., on June 24, smiling beneath her towering platinum blond hair and teetering atop a pair of sky-high heels.
As she cut the ribbon at the grand opening of Parton's Tennessean Travel Stop – RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest addition to her business empire and amazing legacy – the 80-year-old country legend radiated her trademark sparkle.
Support Sparks Fresh Health Concerns
But to some fans, something seemed off.
Two men remained close by Parton's side throughout the appearance – her first public event since canceling her previously postponed Las Vegas residency in May amid her ongoing health problems – and repeatedly reached to steady her. As the Jolene singer clutched a microphone in one hand, she grasped the edge of a nearby podium with the other.
Multiple fans believed Parton sounded as though she was slurring some of her words. Others shared fears the music icon appeared "frail," "fragile," unsteady and close to collapse.
"Has Dolly had a stroke? Listen to her talk," one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram video from the event. Another echoed the concern, writing, "Dolly looks like she may be recovering from a stroke, as she is being supported and her eye looks a little wonky."
Some commenters focused on how closely she was shadowed. "Hope she's okay; those guys seem to be ready to grab her in a second," another person wrote. Yet another urged, "Watch her walk," noting Parton was "not steady." Still another found it "sad" seeing people "holding her up almost," while another fan called the footage "unsettling to watch."
Famed for her grit as much as her glamour, Parton has spent decades powering through the kind of grueling schedule that would exhaust performers half her age. So when the 9 to 5 star began stepping back from appearances last fall, it became clear this was no ordinary break from the spotlight.
Anxiety Shadows Dolly's Painful Recovery
Now, an insider told RadarOnline.com, the beloved entertainer is battling anxiety as she focuses on recovering from an ongoing medical ordeal that's left her lonely and more vulnerable than ever. "It was a huge deal for Dolly to go out and greet fans" at the rest stop opening, the insider explained.
It marks the latest chapter in what's been an extraordinarily difficult year for Parton, who's still grieving after losing her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, at 82 in March 2025.
Concern first flared last September when Parton revealed she was battling "a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems," forcing her to miss the unveiling of a new attraction at her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Days later, she postponed her Las Vegas residency, revealing only that she needed to undergo "a few procedures" while keeping the true nature of her condition hidden from the world. She joked that she'd told doctors "it must be time for my 100,000-mile checkup, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon."
Recovery Took Longer Than Expected
For longtime fans, the lengthy recovery came as a surprise. Parton underwent kidney stone surgery a decade earlier in 2015 and was back filming her TV movie Coat of Many Colors within weeks.
This time, however, weeks turned into months as cancellations continued to pile up. It didn't help that in October, sister Freida [Parton], 69, announced she'd been "up all night praying" and urged fans to do the same.
Dolly tried to allay growing worries, taking to social media to explain that "everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am." She insisted she was "okay" but also revealed how deeply Carl's illness and death had affected her well-being.
"Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself...," she explained. "When I got around to it, the doctor said we need to take care of this, we need to take care of that."
Dolly acknowledged she'd been canceling appearances so she could remain close to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was receiving "some treatments here and there." She said she was neither "dying" nor "ready to die yet," defiantly adding, "I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done working."
Appearances Became Increasingly Rare
Even so, her public appearances remained few and far between, and she was forced to say goodbye to her fans for a period of time. She withdrew from a November induction into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame in Orlando, Fla.
Around the same time, she accepted her honorary Oscar – the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award – remotely from Tennessee instead of traveling to Hollywood.
Although she made a welcome return to her theme park in March to kick off its 2026 season, Dolly confessed she'd become "worn down and worn out grieving over" Carl and needed time to rebuild herself "spiritually, emotionally and physically."
Then she canceled her Vegas shows for the second time, explaining that while she was "responding really well to meds and treatments" and "improving every day," she still wasn't at "stage-performance level."
The I Will Always Love You singer admitted some of her medications left her feeling "swimmy-headed," revealing her struggles had moved beyond kidney stones.
Recovery Keeps Dolly Close Home
"My immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple, three years, and they're working real hard on rebuilding [and] strengthening those, and hopefully I'll be up to snuff again soon," she said, expressing gratitude for the "great doctors" who "assure me that everything I have is treatable."
Since saying goodbye – for now – Dolly has been hunkered down on her 63-acre Tennessee property where she's "feeling trapped and desperate to get out and about," said the insider. "She also feels Carl's spirit there 24/7. There are constant reminders he's gone, and there's not much to keep her busy to distract her from everything."
Hope Remains Despite Health Struggles
Friends and family stop by often, "but it doesn't really cheer her up," added the insider, while around-the-clock security has only added to the stress. "It's all too much and not a happy time for Dolly right now."
Even so, the 11-time Grammy Award winner has said she's "still working" on different projects, including an upcoming Broadway show about her life.
"I've still got some healing to do," she wrote in a May message to her fans, "but I am on my way."