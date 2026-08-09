EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber Faces Backlash After FIFA Halftime Performance
Aug. 9 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber has found himself facing a tsunami of criticism following his appearance at the World Cup halftime show, with friends fearing it's putting fresh strain on his marriage to Hailey Bieber, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the July 19 FIFA World Cup final, which drew more than a billion viewers, the 32-year-old singer performed an acoustic rendition of his ballad Everything Hallelujah in the tournament's first-ever halftime show, a spectacle that soccer legend Wayne Rooney branded "cr-p" and that many viewers called "a complete mockery."
Backlash Hits Bieber Hard Emotionally
"This was a huge step for Justin. He chose a song that means so much to him, and he sang his heart out, so to have all this negative backlash has been incredibly difficult," said a source.
His 29-year-old model wife was rooting for him in the stands at the New Jersey stadium – but according to our source, the fallout has left her trying to help Justin weather yet another emotional storm.
"As everyone knows, he has struggled over the past few years because he's so sensitive to criticism. That's a big part of the reason he's stopped touring or doing much in public at all," said the source.
"It's been a huge weight on Hailey to help him. She put up with his tantrums and mood swings, and he really did seem to have a handle on it."
Backlash Pushes Couple to Brink
But the insider said the fresh torrent of criticism has been a gut punch.
"This has set him back in a big way, and she's the one having to pick up the pieces," said the source. "Everyone can see she's at the end of her rope."
Sources said Justin's inability to tune out critics could ultimately take a toll on the couple's future.
Insiders Urge Bieber to Mature
"If he doesn't pull it together soon, it's hard to imagine she'll be able to take it much longer," said the source. "The feeling is that he really needs to get a thicker skin."
Even if Hailey has the patience of a saint, there's worry that if the Biebs wants to hang onto her, "he needs to find a way to manage his emotions with a lot more maturity," added the insider.