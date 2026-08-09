EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber Faces Backlash After FIFA Halftime Performance

"This was a huge step for Justin. He chose a song that means so much to him, and he sang his heart out, so to have all this negative backlash has been incredibly difficult," said a source.

His 29-year-old model wife was rooting for him in the stands at the New Jersey stadium – but according to our source, the fallout has left her trying to help Justin weather yet another emotional storm.

"As everyone knows, he has struggled over the past few years because he's so sensitive to criticism. That's a big part of the reason he's stopped touring or doing much in public at all," said the source.

"It's been a huge weight on Hailey to help him. She put up with his tantrums and mood swings, and he really did seem to have a handle on it."