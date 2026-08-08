EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham 'Ditches Wedding Anniversary in Fresh Family Blow'
Aug. 8 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham is said to have stopped celebrating the anniversary of his lavish 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz in favor of marking their 2025 vow renewal – in a move which sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com is a new blow and snub to his parents David and Victoria Beckham as their rift continues to play out in public.
The eldest Beckham son, 27, married billionaire heiress Peltz, 31, in April 2022 during a three‑day celebration at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, with around 500 guests in attendance and both families represented.
'Nicola Was in Tears,' Sources Claim
But insiders now said the couple now associate their first wedding with painful memories linked to tensions with the Beckham clan.
Instead, sources claimed they have chosen their private vow renewal in August 2025 – attended by Peltz's family and close friends but not the Beckhams – as the "official" anniversary they will celebrate going forward, because of the happier memories tied to that day.
Earlier this year, Brooklyn issued a lengthy public statement explaining why he and Peltz chose to renew their vows and addressing his relationship with his parents.
He said the second ceremony allowed them to "create new memories that bring us joy and happiness" after the difficulties surrounding their original wedding. A source close to the couple claimed, "That first wedding back in April 2022 is not something Brooklyn and Nicola look back on with much fondness anymore.
"By the end of the celebrations, Nicola was in tears, and the whole occasion left a sour taste. It's a memory they'd rather not have to relive or celebrate every year. When people talk about that original Palm Beach wedding, they assume it was a fairy‑tale day, but for them it's become almost the opposite."
They added, "Nicola was visibly upset, and the atmosphere around the families meant the joy was overshadowed. It's just not an experience they want to be reminded of on an anniversary.
"Privately, they see that first ceremony as a moment when everything difficult about the family situation came to a head.
"Nicola ended the weekend crying, and the strain between everyone was obvious. That's why they're so determined not to keep honoring a date that brings back those kinds of emotions."
Secret Vow Renewal Unveiled
Another source claimed: "The second ceremony last August, when they renewed their vows with just her family and close friends around them, is a completely different memory. That day is full of laughter and warmth for them, and it feels like the version of their wedding they actually want to carry with them.
"In their minds, the vow renewal is now the 'real' celebration of their marriage. "It was intimate, drama‑free and genuinely happy, and that's why they've agreed that this is the date they'll mark in public from now on, instead of the original Palm Beach wedding."
The apparent change has already been reflected in the couple's online lives.
Brooklyn did not publicly mark the April anniversary of the 2022 ceremony, while Peltz has never commemorated that date on social media.
Instead, both recently posted Instagram tributes celebrating the anniversary of their vow renewal.
He wrote: "Happy anniversary, Nicola I can't tell you how much I love you x. You are my best friend, and I love you more than life itself xx. I am so lucky to be able to call you my wife xx you are my absolute princess, and I promise to always protect you xx."
Peltz replied with her own message: "Happy anniversary, my love. You make life so beautiful. Thank you for being the most amazing husband I could ever dream of."
Explosive Allegations Exposed
The pair's apparent decision to elevate the vow renewal above the original wedding comes months after Brooklyn's detailed public statement about the Palm Beach celebrations and the wider family dispute.
In that statement, he alleged his mother, Victoria, called him "evil" during the planning process when he and Peltz insisted that his grandmother Sandra Beckham and Peltz's grandmother should sit at their table.
He also claimed: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song."
Brooklyn went on: "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where, in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.
"I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."
Feud Escalates as Couple Strays
The rumored anniversary celebration shift also coincides with fresh signs of estrangement.
Last week, Brooklyn and Peltz were photographed holidaying aboard Sir Elton John's yacht near Nice on the French Riviera, while David and Victoria stayed on their own yacht near St Tropez, about 75 miles away.
Despite the proximity, Brooklyn did not join the family's traditional summer trip, having already skipped major gatherings including his father's 50th birthday celebration.
An insider claimed: "They're essentially leading two completely separate lives on the same strip of coast. Brooklyn has made a conscious decision to prioritize his own circle – and his relationship with Nicola – rather than slotting back into the Beckham family routine.
"It's quite striking to see them so close geographically yet so far apart personally. Brooklyn has clearly opted to stand with his wife and their friends, instead of drifting back into the family fold, and that choice is shaping how and where he spends his time."
The Beckham tensions have remained a major talking point throughout the year, fueled by Brooklyn's decision to detail his reasons for distancing himself from his parents and siblings.
Brooklyn has said he does not wish to reconcile, accusing his parents of trying "endlessly" to undermine his relationship and control public narratives about the family.
David and Victoria, whose careers as a footballer and Spice Girl made them one of Britain's most recognizable celebrity couples, have not publicly responded in detail to the latest claims, while Beckham continues to build his life in California with Peltz as the feud, and their redefined anniversary, unfold in full view of the public.