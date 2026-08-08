EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham 'Ditches Wedding Anniversary in Fresh Family Blow'

But insiders now said the couple now associate their first wedding with painful memories linked to tensions with the Beckham clan.

Instead, sources claimed they have chosen their private vow renewal in August 2025 – attended by Peltz's family and close friends but not the Beckhams – as the "official" anniversary they will celebrate going forward, because of the happier memories tied to that day.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn issued a lengthy public statement explaining why he and Peltz chose to renew their vows and addressing his relationship with his parents.

He said the second ceremony allowed them to "create new memories that bring us joy and happiness" after the difficulties surrounding their original wedding. A source close to the couple claimed, "That first wedding back in April 2022 is not something Brooklyn and Nicola look back on with much fondness anymore.

"By the end of the celebrations, Nicola was in tears, and the whole occasion left a sour taste. It's a memory they'd rather not have to relive or celebrate every year. When people talk about that original Palm Beach wedding, they assume it was a fairy‑tale day, but for them it's become almost the opposite."

They added, "Nicola was visibly upset, and the atmosphere around the families meant the joy was overshadowed. It's just not an experience they want to be reminded of on an anniversary.

"Privately, they see that first ceremony as a moment when everything difficult about the family situation came to a head.

"Nicola ended the weekend crying, and the strain between everyone was obvious. That's why they're so determined not to keep honoring a date that brings back those kinds of emotions."