Jason Kelce 'Cried' at Brother Travis Kelce's Wedding to Taylor Swift, Wife Kylie Kelce Reveals
Aug. 8 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Jason Kelce couldn't hold back his emotions while watching his younger brother, Travis Kelce, marry Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Philadelphia Eagles star reportedly shed tears during the highly anticipated wedding, according to his wife, Kylie Kelce, who opened up about the emotional celebration on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie.
Jason Kelce Got Emotional Watching His Brother Get Married
Kylie revealed during the August 6 episode that Jason "cried at his brother’s wedding for many reasons," adding that he had also cried "plenty" during their own wedding.
"It was touching, it was very loving to see all the things that were happening," she said.
"Take this into consideration 'cause no one's thinking about this: think about getting to watch your four daughters be flower girls," Kylie added.
Jason and Kylie share Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and 15-month-old Finnley.
"OK, that's all the information you get. It was emotional, and he was not the only adult crying in our family," the mom of four continued.
The podcast host then confessed her own emotional reaction, adding, "guilty."
Jason Kelce Served as Travis Kelce's Best Man
Jason was also given an important role in his brother's wedding, serving as Travis's best man.
During the ceremony, Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, also served as her man of honor.
Kylie previously opened up about the nuptials during the July 23 episode of Not Gonna Lie, calling the celebration "absolutely magical."
"We love them so, so dearly. And it was only making it official because Taylor's been part of the family now for quite some time," she said.
Maren Morris Reveals Details About Wedding Vows
Maren Morris offered another glimpse into Taylor and Travis's wedding, revealing that the couple's vows were among the most memorable moments of the celebration.
The country singer attended the lavish nuptials at Madison Square Garden and said the emotional ceremony also showcased the couple's playful personalities.
"It just felt like you really got a closer look into their love for each other and their sense of humor," Maren told People.
"Being one of 1,000 people that witnessed that, it was an honor," she said. "[The best part was] just celebrating their love for each other."
Maren Morris Says Wedding Left Guests 'Inspired'
The celebration also allowed Maren to reconnect with familiar faces while mingling with guests she had never met before.
"I feel like my neck hurt by the end of the night because I just kept turning my head around seeing people I never thought I'd see before in person," she said with a laugh.
For Maren, the wedding ultimately left her with a renewed sense of optimism about love.
"It's always an honor, and it's inspiring when you go to a wedding, and you feel this huge dose of hope for love. I think we all felt it that night for them," she said. "It was really fun."