Jason Kelce 'Cried' at Brother Travis Kelce's Wedding to Taylor Swift, Wife Kylie Kelce Reveals

Kylie revealed during the August 6 episode that Jason "cried at his brother’s wedding for many reasons," adding that he had also cried "plenty" during their own wedding.

"It was touching, it was very loving to see all the things that were happening," she said.

"Take this into consideration 'cause no one's thinking about this: think about getting to watch your four daughters be flower girls," Kylie added.

Jason and Kylie share Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and 15-month-old Finnley.

"OK, that's all the information you get. It was emotional, and he was not the only adult crying in our family," the mom of four continued.

The podcast host then confessed her own emotional reaction, adding, "guilty."