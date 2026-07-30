Jason Kelce Admits Travis and Taylor Swift's Wedding Left Him in 'Tears' as He Shares New Details About Very Private Nuptials

Travis and Swift, both 36, have been pretty quiet about their wedding day. So far, neither have posted photos from the big night, but they did share a piece of their special day with fans by displaying signs that said "JUST&T MARRIED" outside MSG once they said "I do."

An official statement was quickly released, revealing that Jason was the best man while Swift's brother, Austin, served as the man of honor. Adam Sandler officiated the wedding.

"The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom," the statement said.

It added, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."