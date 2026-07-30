Jason Kelce Admits Travis and Taylor Swift's Wedding Left Him in 'Tears' as He Shares New Details About Very Private Nuptials
July 30 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Jason Kelce dished on his brother Travis Kelce's wedding to Taylor Swift nearly a month after they said their vows.
According to the eldest Kelce brother, the ceremony was absolutely emotional and he even shed some tears, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jason Kelce Confesses to Crying
Jason, 38, rated the wedding a 10/10, calling it "incredible." He told SportsRadio 94 WIP, "I probably cried more at this wedding than I cried on my own wedding."
According to Jason, the ceremony, which was held at Madison Square Garden on July 3, was "fantastic." Following the nuptials, there was a "giant party."
He added, "It was so much fun," and gushed that he was "just so happy for both Travis and Taylor."
Wedding Details Revealed
Travis and Swift, both 36, have been pretty quiet about their wedding day. So far, neither have posted photos from the big night, but they did share a piece of their special day with fans by displaying signs that said "JUST&T MARRIED" outside MSG once they said "I do."
An official statement was quickly released, revealing that Jason was the best man while Swift's brother, Austin, served as the man of honor. Adam Sandler officiated the wedding.
"The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom," the statement said.
It added, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."
Celebrity Guests Give Small Teases
Information about the wedding trickled in through public comments from various guests, but rumors has it an ironclad NDA stopped most people from chatting. Even when info is dropped, it's typically left vague.
Recently, supermodel Karlie Kloss gave a non-answer when asked about the event, which she attended with husband Joshua Kushner.
“Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives,” she said during and appearance on the Today show. “But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”
Kloss' attendance raised eyebrows as she hasn't been seen hanging around Swift in recent years. After being a part of Swift's 1989 and Reputation era girl crew, Kloss was seldom seen in the mix. Fans have believed for years there's Bad Blood between the pair, but that seemingly didn't stop Kloss from enjoying her night at MSG.
Taylor Swift Defended Over Pre-Wedding Donations
While the party inside the venue was kept secretive, the couple's external celebrations were quite open.
Travis and Swift donated $26million to charities, including: Feeding America, ASPCA, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, New York City Harvest, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Food Bank For New York City, New York Cares, After-School All-Stars and many more.
Their charitable gift received mixed reactions. However, Education Through Music CEO Janice Weinman told Radar, "I think it's so unjustified, and I think it is, I hate to use this word, I think it's cynical in a way."
She added, "What she has done for people who otherwise would not have the services that the money allows them to provide far more important than the motive, the way it was done, when it was done."