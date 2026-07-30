Fox News Host Brutally Trolled by 'The Daily Show' Over Photobomb — 'The Smirk She Had on Her Face'
July 30 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
The Daily Show trolled Fox News host Laura Ingraham as "boorish and rude" while claiming she was "mugging for the cameras" at Dr. Anthony Fauci's controversial appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late-night show mocked the 63-year-old conservative firebrand by airing a montage of her eye rolls, exasperated looks, and smug smirks all synced to audio of her own voice in a Thursday, July 29 segment.
'The Smirking for the Camera'
The show put together a supercut showing Ingraham sitting behind Fauci, isolating her facial expressions from the live televised hearing.
It then used clips of the journalist's own voice to overlay the moments, making it appear that Ingraham was narrating the video of herself.
"The smirking for the camera... the smirk she had on her face... shaking her... shaking her head... and she just kind of rolled her eyes, mugging for the cameras, and at certain points it almost seems like a competition for the camera," Ingraham was heard saying as the various facial expressions appeared onscreen.
"Her little charade for the cameras isn’t just an example of conduct that is boorish and rude, arrogant and rude, always performing for the cameras," her voice continued over more of Ingraham's dramatics.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Refuses to Answer Any Questions at Senate Hearing
"Watching Laura Ingraham make faces at Fauci's hearing while listening to Laura Ingraham complain about other people making faces," The Daily Show's X account wrote while posting the video.
However, some of the comments seemed to sympathize with the Fox News star, as Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right 111 times during questioning from senators.
The hearing was called by Kentucky Republican Rand Paul to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19 and whether the virus leaked from an NIH-funded lab in Wuhan, China.
However, Fauci stonewalled lawmakers on every question, from hard-hitting ones to queries about what color tie he was wearing and what day of the week it was.
'What Was Laura Ingraham Doing at the Fauci Hearing?'
"What the he!! was Laura Ingraham doing at the Fauci hearing? If ever there was proof this hearing was nonsense red meat to brainwash the Congressional Republican base with lies in time for the midterms, it's her attendance," one Daily Show fan asked in the comments.
"Ok that was beautifully done," a second person cheered about the supercut.
"Is anyone surprised that Laura Ingraham is not only an immature moron but a huge hypocrite?" a third user
"That certainly was a mistake on her part...a bad one. She's a nitwit anyway, not sure how/why she was placed behind Dr. Fauci," a fourth person noted.
However, a fifth sneered, "Everyone was making faces at that murderous little weasel, Fauci."
Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci's War of Words
Fauci, who served as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was a key member of Donald Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force before being elevated to Chief Medical Advisor after Joe Biden took office in January 2021.
In one of the final acts of his presidency just hours before Trump was sworn in, Biden issued a sweeping preemptive pardon to Fauci on January 20, 2025, despite the longtime health official never having been charged with a crime.
In his more than 1,000-page personal journal released ahead of the hearing, the infectious disease expert was critical of Trump, complaining in one March 2020 entry about the president's "rambling and lack of attention span."
Fauci claimed in an August 2020 entry, "He's desperate and still does not understand the pandemic."
Trump fired back in a July 29 Truth Social post, writing, "His ideas were CRAZY! Also, I said from the beginning that the Virus came from the Wuhan Laboratory in China. Fauci strongly disagreed, always trying to protect China."