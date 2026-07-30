Fox News Host Brutally Trolled by 'The Daily Show' Over Photobomb — 'The Smirk She Had on Her Face'

The late-night show mocked the 63-year-old conservative firebrand by airing a montage of her eye rolls, exasperated looks, and smug smirks all synced to audio of her own voice in a Thursday, July 29 segment.

The Daily Show trolled Fox News host Laura Ingraham as "boorish and rude" while claiming she was "mugging for the cameras" at Dr. Anthony Fauci 's controversial appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'The Daily Show' used clips of Laura Ingraham's own voice to narrate her facial expressions

The show put together a supercut showing Ingraham sitting behind Fauci, isolating her facial expressions from the live televised hearing.

It then used clips of the journalist's own voice to overlay the moments, making it appear that Ingraham was narrating the video of herself.

"The smirking for the camera... the smirk she had on her face... shaking her... shaking her head... and she just kind of rolled her eyes, mugging for the cameras, and at certain points it almost seems like a competition for the camera," Ingraham was heard saying as the various facial expressions appeared onscreen.

"Her little charade for the cameras isn’t just an example of conduct that is boorish and rude, arrogant and rude, always performing for the cameras," her voice continued over more of Ingraham's dramatics.