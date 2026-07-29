Trump's 'Rambling' Derails Key Public Health Meeting as Top Official in Prez's Administration Is Forced to Take Over

In a March 27, 2020, entry of the diary, Fauci noted things had rapidly degenerated.

"Very laborious press conference where the POTUS rambled on," he said. "He wasted the opportunity to just focus on the relief package and went into his diatribe against previous administrations."

The following day, the doctor wrote, "AMAZING interaction with POTUS…I led the discussions since the POTUS kept referring to me."

However, he claimed the president's obsession with television ratings threatened to sidetrack the COVID-19 discussion.

"It was a disturbingly rambling discussion since he kept talking about TV ratings, and HC [Hydroxychloroquine], and influenza and virtually everything else as I was trying to keep him on track (with the help of the VP)," he wrote, with a reference to then-Vice President Mike Pence.