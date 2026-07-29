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Home > News > YouTube

Children's YouTube Star Ms. Rachel Faces Backlash Over Racial Claim About Nolan Wells Probe — 'Complete Self-Centered Idiot'

Ms. Rachel spoke out on Nolan Wells' mysterious death.
Source: @msrachel/youtube ; GOFUNDME

Ms. Rachel spoke out on Nolan Wells' mysterious death.

July 29 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Children's content creator Ms. Rachel sparked mixed reactions online after sharing her opinion on the handling of the investigation into Nolan Wells' mysterious death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 18-year-old disappeared during a 4th of July trip off the Mississippi coast. While his friends who had been with him made it home safely, Wells' body was found in the water two days later.

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Ms. Rachel Shares Firm Opinion on Nolan Wells Case

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Nolan Wells was found dead on July 6.
Source: @GOFUNDME

Nolan Wells was found dead on July 6.

His official cause of death is currently undetermined, but some investigators suspected he could be a victim of accidental drowning, rather than foul play. Wells' pals have also claimed they were not involved in his passing.

The teenager's family has since chosen to launch an independent investigation in their continued search for the truth.

On Monday, July 27, Rachel Anne Accurso a.k.a. Ms. Rachel – who is known for making educational videos for young children on her popular YouTube channel – took to Instagram and weighed in on the case.

"We know the investigation and everything that followed would have been different if Nolan Wells were white and his friends were black," she wrote. "Nolan and his family deserve justice."

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Ms. Rachel Faces Backlash From Critics

Ms. Rachel was criticized on social media for her remarks.
Source: @msrachel/youtube

Ms. Rachel was criticized on social media for her remarks.

One person called her a "complete self-centered idiot," and another claimed, "Desperation for attention is the reason behind this illogical post."

A third critic in the comments section replied, "Love you Ms. Rachel, but this ain’t it. We gotta stop playing judge, jury, and executioner without having facts. A teen died while out having a good time. It’s tragic, and if any foul play was involved, the person(s) responsible need to pay for their crime..but we don’t know that."

Former state attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg also told Fox News Digital that Wells' family members "deserve answers" about what happened to him, but accused Ms. Rachel of "jumping on social media to race-bait."

"She constantly pushes narrative over facts," he said at the time. "We need real investigative transparency, not popular children's creators using tragic deaths and foreign policy to divide us."

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Fans Rush to Support Ms. Rachel

Some fans praised Ms. Rachel for speaking out on Nolan Wells' case.
Source: @GOFUNDME

Some fans praised Ms. Rachel for speaking out on Nolan Wells' case.

Despite the criticism, many fans flooded the comments section with love, support and appreciation for the YouTuber.

One Instagram user said, "Thank you for continuing to use your voice for our youth, Ms Rachel," and another person added, "This is why our kids watch you!"

A third fan wrote, "As always, Ms Rachel using her platform in the best possible way to bring light to what matters," as a fourth said, "You are amazing! Don’t let the negativity dampen your bright light! Keep advocating for children and doing your thing! We love you!"

A fifth user chimed in, "As always Ms Rachel using her platform in the best possible way to bring light to what matters."

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Ms. Rachel is known for making educational content for children on YouTube.
Source: @msrachelforlittles/instagram

Ms. Rachel is known for making educational content for children on YouTube.

This is not the first time Ms. Rachel has spoken out on tragic current events.

The content creator also faced polarizing reactions when she advocated for the children in Palestine and notably featured a 3-year-old amputee from Gaza in one of her videos.

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