Children's YouTube Star Ms. Rachel Faces Backlash Over Racial Claim About Nolan Wells Probe — 'Complete Self-Centered Idiot'

His official cause of death is currently undetermined, but some investigators suspected he could be a victim of accidental drowning, rather than foul play. Wells' pals have also claimed they were not involved in his passing.

The teenager's family has since chosen to launch an independent investigation in their continued search for the truth.

On Monday, July 27, Rachel Anne Accurso a.k.a. Ms. Rachel – who is known for making educational videos for young children on her popular YouTube channel – took to Instagram and weighed in on the case.

"We know the investigation and everything that followed would have been different if Nolan Wells were white and his friends were black," she wrote. "Nolan and his family deserve justice."