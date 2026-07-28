Parents of Nolan Wells' Friends Told to Expect Civil Lawsuit — Amid Speculation the Teen's Pals Are Responsible for His Death

The 10-page letter contains a laundry list of different items the attorneys may ask for, including all electronic communications, internet and search histories, surveillance and security recordings, boat records and social media accounts.

Critics in an online Reddit chat room took issue with not only the demand, but the way it was delivered.

"I have tried to be as neutral as possible, but giving notice of intent to sue on the day of his funeral is just, ick. Not a good look for the parents and attorney," one person wrote, as another agreed, "It's classless. Not mourning and instead sending legal notice of a lawsuit is just a truly abhorrent action."

A third user said, "The more we learn about this case, the less it seems like there was any malice, but the parents are continuing to assign malice, and several grifters have attached themselves to the parents to try and get a payday out of it."

While one lamented, "It's really, really hard not to believe that this family is just trying to profit off of the death of their son. Maybe that's the narrative they want us to see."