Parents of Nolan Wells' Friends Told to Expect Civil Lawsuit — Amid Speculation the Teen's Pals Are Responsible for His Death
July 28 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Parents and friends of Nolan Wells have been told to get ready for a civil lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned, as questions continue to swirl about the exact cause of the teenager's death.
Wells' family, represented by high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump, has launched an independent investigation into his death amid persistent speculation about whether his friends may have played a role in his disappearance.
Nolan Wells' Parents Question His Cause of Death
Wells and his buddies spent Independence Day boating out to Horn Island, before he reportedly insisted on staying behind, possibly with a female acquaintance, as his friends went home.
His body was discovered near the island two days later.
Wells' parents have questioned authorities' determination that the teenager drowned, arguing the college football player was a good swimmer and in good health.
Nolan Wells' Parents Plan to Sue
The same day Wells was laid to rest, separate attorneys sent his friends and his pals' parents a notice of intent to pursue litigation on behalf of his estate.
"You are hereby placed on notice that litigation concerning the death of Nolan Wells is reasonably anticipated," the letter, which Radar has obtained, reads.
"Accordingly, you have an immediate legal duty to preserve all materials of all kinds within your possession, custody, or control that may be relevant in any way to the claims or defenses.
"This duty includes not only to you, but also your family members. It also extends to any person or entity providing services to you, acting on your behalf, or who is ‘subject to your control."
Email Details What Possible Evidence Nolan Wells' Lawyers May Want
The 10-page letter contains a laundry list of different items the attorneys may ask for, including all electronic communications, internet and search histories, surveillance and security recordings, boat records and social media accounts.
Critics in an online Reddit chat room took issue with not only the demand, but the way it was delivered.
"I have tried to be as neutral as possible, but giving notice of intent to sue on the day of his funeral is just, ick. Not a good look for the parents and attorney," one person wrote, as another agreed, "It's classless. Not mourning and instead sending legal notice of a lawsuit is just a truly abhorrent action."
A third user said, "The more we learn about this case, the less it seems like there was any malice, but the parents are continuing to assign malice, and several grifters have attached themselves to the parents to try and get a payday out of it."
While one lamented, "It's really, really hard not to believe that this family is just trying to profit off of the death of their son. Maybe that's the narrative they want us to see."
Nolan Wells' Friends Say They Are Mourning As Well
The still-unknown circumstances around Wells' death have led to a wave of online speculation that something criminal may have happened to the teen. Wells, who was Black, had traveled to the island with a group of high school friends, all of whom are white. The so-far baseless accusations have led to several of the friends receiving threats of violence against them.
Meanwhile, Wells' friends have been steadfast that they did nothing wrong, and have just as much grief and as many questions about what really happened.
Tracestin Shepherd told Good Morning America, in an interview which aired on ABC News, that he and the others who were on the trip with Wells are tired of the hate that has come their way, as many have speculated the truth of what happened to the 18-year-old could be sinister.
"We did no wrong here, and we don't understand how we're getting so much hate behind us," he said in the interview. "We all cared for and loved Nolan, and nobody wanted to see Nolan die. Nobody wanted to see his life be taken so short."