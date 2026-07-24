Nolan Wells' Close Friend Reveals Chilling Final Plea Before Teen Was Left Behind on Horn Island and Later Found Dead

Wells and his buddies spent Independence Day boating out to Horn Island, before he reportedly insisted on staying behind, possibly with a female acquaintance, as his friends went home.

His body was discovered near the island two days later.

Wells' parents have questioned authorities' determination that the teenager drowned, arguing the college football player was a good swimmer and in good health.

The still-unknown circumstances around Wells' death have led to a wave of online speculation that something criminal may have happened to the teen. Wells, who was Black, had traveled to the island with a group of high school friends, all of whom are white. The so-far baseless accusations have led to several of the friends receiving threats of violence against them.