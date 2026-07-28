Diddy's Ex Cassie Wins Big in Court Against Ex-Male Escort, 39, Who Claimed Jailed Rapper's 'Freak-Offs' Caused 'Trauma'

After Howard filed the lawsuit against Ventura, she pointed out in court filings she, too, was a victim of Combs. In fact, she showed the judge text messages of Howard agreeing to that point.

In a text message to Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, Howard wrote, "I know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice!"

Howard added, "A lot of what I saw really bothered me and because homie was f---ed up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn't leave despite being beaten up and punch in the chest in hotel rooms, choked and forced into s--t I don't wanna embarrass anyone with, I'm da-- happy you saved her. ... I'm glad she got something probably not near what she deserves."

Ventura further argued that while making arrangements for alleged s-x parties, she was under Combs' control.