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Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy's Ex Cassie Wins Big in Court Against Ex-Male Escort, 39, Who Claimed Jailed Rapper's 'Freak-Offs' Caused 'Trauma'

A photo of Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs were sued by a male escort.

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July 28 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

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Cassie Ventura, the ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs, was granted a legal win after a lawsuit from a former escort was filed against her.

The R&B singer was the star witness against Combs in his s-- trafficking case – but a male escort alleged she was also a culprit in the alleged scheme. While Clayton Howard named both Ventura and Combs in his lawsuit, a judge has since opted to remove Ventura from the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Judge Dismisses Cassie Ventura From Civil Lawsuit

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A photo of Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

A judge removed Cassie Ventura from the lawsuit filed by Clayton Howard.

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Howard alleged Ventura "directly solicited" him "to travel across state lines multiple times to provide services and that they engaged in similar commercial sexual activities."

Thereafter, he allegedly participated in s-- acts with Ventura and Combs in a hotel.

However, U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang dismissed Ventura from racketeering, s-- trafficking and human trafficking claims. The allegations against Combs still stand and are allowed to proceed. Howard is now unable to sue Ventura for the claims in the future as the matter was dismissed with prejudice.

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Clayton Howard Claims Ventura Was 'Not Merely a Victim'

A photo of Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

The former escort claimed he was encouraged to take drugs.

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In his lawsuit, Howard wrote, "Ventura was not merely a victim forced into sexual encounters with male escorts, but rather an active and engaged participant who willingly manipulated and exploited others."

The escort alleged Ventura pressured him into drugs, including MDMA, "to lower his inhibitions and facilitate sexual exploitation."

Plus, Howard claimed both Ventura and Combs were "toxic individuals ... who had no regard for others or the law."

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Ventura Fires Back With Text Messages

A photo of Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Ventura claimed Howard previously offered support.

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After Howard filed the lawsuit against Ventura, she pointed out in court filings she, too, was a victim of Combs. In fact, she showed the judge text messages of Howard agreeing to that point.

In a text message to Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, Howard wrote, "I know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice!"

Howard added, "A lot of what I saw really bothered me and because homie was f---ed up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn't leave despite being beaten up and punch in the chest in hotel rooms, choked and forced into s--t I don't wanna embarrass anyone with, I'm da-- happy you saved her. ... I'm glad she got something probably not near what she deserves."

Ventura further argued that while making arrangements for alleged s-x parties, she was under Combs' control.

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Combs Continues to Face Civil Litigation

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A photo of Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA

Ventura was the first victim to come forward.

Ventura was the first of many individuals to come forward with allegations against Combs. She alleged the music mogul abused her, sexually and otherwise, in an explosive lawsuit. The pair settled out of court with no admission of wrongdoing within 24 hours.

However, she then became the star witness in the government's case against Combs.

He was charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted on all charges except for the prostitutions-related charges. For those convictions, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Combs additionally faces a flurry of nearly 100 civil lawsuits, including Howard's. He denies all wrongdoing.

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