Sarah Palin's Hockey Star Boyfriend Hospitalized After Being Found Unconscious at Home Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Ron Duguay , who is battling Stage 4 colon cancer , suffered severe facial injuries after fainting in his house.

Sarah Palin 's hockey star boyfriend has been rushed to the hospital following a horrifying fall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She explained that extensive medical testing revealed severe underlying complications tied to his ongoing cancer battle.

"He was taken by ambulance to the hospital."

"He fainted at home, was unconscious, injured a few parts of his face, and knocked out a few teeth in the fall… this time, it wasn't from hockey," she wrote on Instagram .

His daughter, Shay Thomas, revealed the alarming details in a heartbreaking social media post, sharing a video of her father being loaded into an ambulance.

Duguay, here with Palin, fainted due to complications tied to his cancer fight.

"After extensive testing, doctors found that he was extremely dehydrated and had been struggling to eat because of how sick he had been feeling," she continued.

"They also discovered varices, portal hypertensive gastropathy, internal bleeding, and an ulcer."

Thomas added that the cancer in his liver – combined with the physical toll of surgery, chemotherapy, and a hepatic pump – caused severe pressure to build up inside the organ, backing up into his stomach and causing internal bleeding.

The former NHL star remains in the hospital, where he is receiving blood transfusions while medical staff monitor his condition closely.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, his daughter noted Duguay maintains a strong spirit.

"Through it all, our dad remains strong, positive, and trusting God every step of the way," Shay wrote. "We will continue to keep everyone updated. Please keep him covered in prayer."