Sarah Palin's Hockey Star Boyfriend Hospitalized After Being Found Unconscious at Home Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
July 28 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Sarah Palin's hockey star boyfriend has been rushed to the hospital following a horrifying fall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ron Duguay, who is battling Stage 4 colon cancer, suffered severe facial injuries after fainting in his house.
'His Teeth Got Knocked Out — This Time Not From Hockey'
His daughter, Shay Thomas, revealed the alarming details in a heartbreaking social media post, sharing a video of her father being loaded into an ambulance.
"He fainted at home, was unconscious, injured a few parts of his face, and knocked out a few teeth in the fall… this time, it wasn't from hockey," she wrote on Instagram.
"He was taken by ambulance to the hospital."
She explained that extensive medical testing revealed severe underlying complications tied to his ongoing cancer battle.
Doctors Discover 'Internal Bleeding'
"After extensive testing, doctors found that he was extremely dehydrated and had been struggling to eat because of how sick he had been feeling," she continued.
"They also discovered varices, portal hypertensive gastropathy, internal bleeding, and an ulcer."
Thomas added that the cancer in his liver – combined with the physical toll of surgery, chemotherapy, and a hepatic pump – caused severe pressure to build up inside the organ, backing up into his stomach and causing internal bleeding.
The former NHL star remains in the hospital, where he is receiving blood transfusions while medical staff monitor his condition closely.
Despite the terrifying ordeal, his daughter noted Duguay maintains a strong spirit.
"Through it all, our dad remains strong, positive, and trusting God every step of the way," Shay wrote. "We will continue to keep everyone updated. Please keep him covered in prayer."
Ron Duguay First Fell Ill At Sarah Palin's House
In a follow-up message on her Instagram Story, she expressed her gratitude to supporters, writing: "Our entire family appreciates you more than you know."
Radar previously reported on how Duguay first fell ill in October 2024 after shoveling snow at Palin's Alaska home.
Testing confirmed he had Stage 4 cancer, and he secretly spent the next months fighting the illness in private before his daughters encouraged him to launch a GoFundMe page to raise money for a wealth of alternative treatments he's considering.
Speaking about Palin, Duguay told The Daily Mail: "I go there at different times.
"I help with her landscaping in the summer, and I help in the winter, clearing a little bit of snow, so I happened to be there in October... but unfortunately, I wasn't feeling myself, so I had to leave."
Duguay’s daughter has told how her father and Palin are "very close," but they "haven't been able to see each other as much lately because of what my dad is going through, and Sarah also has obligations caring for her son, Trig, who requires additional care."
The New York Rangers legend says he lost both his gallbladder and his appendix during the course of his treatment. Given the Stage 4 diagnosis, his cancer requires an extremely intense fight.
After initially setting a goal of $26,000, the family has raised over $111,000 for Duguay from his GoFundMe, meaning finding alternative treatments – including centers in either Mexico, Russia, or Germany – could become a realistic opportunity.
Thomas said: "My dad never wanted to ever mention the stress of his finances. But I could feel it and see it, and the things that he was going through in the conversations that we were having.
"With his numbers jumping up again, we just felt as a family that we needed to reach out. And so many people were asking how they could help."