How Former Mr. USA Champion Nicholas Trigili Built a New Life Beyond Bodybuilding
July 28 2026, Updated 5:12 p.m. ET
Competition lights were not enough to bring Nicholas Trigili's success to a halt.
The former Mr. USA champion has worked for years to build one of the most recognized physiques from his competitive bodybuilding career, but the key change in his life took place off the stage.
Trigili had reached the pinnacle of competitive bodybuilding and was now presented with a new challenge. Winning another title and building more muscle wasn't what it was about anymore. It was a matter of his body, his mind, and his attitude toward his performance.
The IFBB Professional bodybuilder has become a lifestyle creator, a Human Performance Specialist, and a Biohacking Specialist dedicated to educating men about performing at their best in more ways than just appearance. His story is no longer only about fitness.
The Truth About Making It to the Top of the Profession.
Outwardly, Nicholas Trigili seemed to have accomplished all he wished. He was only 25 when he got his IFBB Pro card and won the esteemed Mr. USA title.
The achievements are a culmination of years of dedication, training, and discipline for many athletes. Trigili's journey, though, revealed another aspect of success and achievement. For years, he pushed himself physically, and eventually his weight reached 360 pounds, which he said led him through a complete metabolic and hormonal breakdown.
It was an unforgettable experience in his life. Rather than continue to brush aside what was going on or take for granted any surface-level solutions, Trigili chose to gain more insight into his body. He started a research focus on the real biological factors behind performance, hormones, metabolism, and body composition. Slowly, he lost over 100 pounds and restored his vitality. Most importantly, it shifted his trajectory in life.
“I had to learn that looking strong and actually living well are not always the same thing,” Trigili says. “A man can have the physique, the career, and the discipline, but none of it feels meaningful when his energy, health, and confidence begin to disappear.”
From Bodybuilding Identity to Lifestyle Evolution
However, as his bodybuilding identity evolved, it turned into an outlet for lifestyle evolution. Over many years, Trigili's life was focused on making himself the best he could be physically. But once he changed, his thoughts changed as well.
He knew that long-term success would not just be about what people could see from the outside. It was also about energy, longevity, confidence, and the functioning of the body. This realization set the course for the next step in his career. With his own branding and company, TruGenetics, Trigili started a new dialogue about men's performance and optimization. His objective became to assist men over the age of 30 in getting access to information that's typically linked to elite athletes and high-level performers.
Trigili didn't adopt the typical “fitness person” facade; instead, he emphasized education, transparency, and personal experience.
Developing a "Different Conversation" Around Men's Health
Trigili has established a strong bond with his audience because he is willing to talk about topics that others are not.
Over the years, he has openly spoken about the truth of the professional bodybuilding world, the health risks, drug use, and many things that are hidden in the culture of professional bodybuilding.
It was this honesty that made him a big part of his own shift from competitor to creator.
He has a great understanding of fitness, both in terms of achieving extreme results and then recovering from the extreme fitness lifestyle.
His message today is centered around the following aspects:
- Building better long-term habits
- Understanding body composition
- Improving performance with age
- Training and nutrition education
- Hormone optimization concepts
- Biohacking and longevity discussions
For Trigili, it is not a matter of men pushing for unattainable standards.
It's about teaching them about their bodies and making decisions that are good for them.
Reconstructing His Platform From Scratch.
There were also obstacles to Trigili's journey of transformation. He had already built up communities on a number of platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, so when they were lost, he suffered a huge blow.
It can be hard to bounce back from a loss of years of audience growth.
Trigili took advantage of it in a different way.
Rather than walk away, he rebranded himself and started thinking more about the message behind the brand.
His content today continues to reflect his evolution from professional athlete to lifestyle creator.
Individuals can follow Nicholas Trigili's journey and his content through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and the official website.
Taking a Personal Experience and Expanding It to a Larger Mission
Eventually, Trigili's transformation became the basis for his performance optimization company, TruGenetics. The brand is now helping over 10,000 clients and generating over $20 million in revenue.
Trigili has spent over 20 years in fitness and wellness and over 12 years analyzing and interpreting detailed bloodwork, as well as working with advanced hormone protocols.
He personally has experience in competing at an elite level, yet also had to recover his own health.
The Next Chapter for Nicholas Trigili
Trigili's aspirations are greater than the bodybuilding world. His mission is to become a leading men's health, longevity, and performance expert and to educate more people.
He will continue to grow by adding to his media and content efforts, podcasts, speaking engagements, and eventually a comprehensive book on men's health optimization.
Being able to win competitions isn't the main goal for Nicholas Trigili anymore.
It is about demonstrating that success doesn't end with achievements. The greatest change can be rebuilding from scratch and creating a new purpose out of the lessons along the way.