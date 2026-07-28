How Former Mr. USA Champion Nicholas Trigili Built a New Life Beyond Bodybuilding

Competition lights were not enough to bring Nicholas Trigili's success to a halt.

The former Mr. USA champion has worked for years to build one of the most recognized physiques from his competitive bodybuilding career, but the key change in his life took place off the stage.

Trigili had reached the pinnacle of competitive bodybuilding and was now presented with a new challenge. Winning another title and building more muscle wasn't what it was about anymore. It was a matter of his body, his mind, and his attitude toward his performance.

The IFBB Professional bodybuilder has become a lifestyle creator, a Human Performance Specialist, and a Biohacking Specialist dedicated to educating men about performing at their best in more ways than just appearance. His story is no longer only about fitness.