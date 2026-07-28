Chinese Digital Artist Xiangyi (Maggie) Zhu Is Bringing the Future of Immersive Entertainment to Life

Chinese digital artist Xiangyi (Maggie) Zhu is helping drive innovation in immersive entertainment across the United States. From The Wizard of Oz at the iconic Las Vegas Sphere to the mixed reality installation CYBERPUNK: A Virtual Production Experience, as well as major productions including Fortnite's Daft Punk Experience and the television series Fallout 2, Zhu has built a career at the intersection of technology, cinema, and interactive design. Passionate about innovative digital experiences, Xiangyi continually experiments with new methods to refine her artistic vision. By combining technical expertise with a poetic understanding of light, space, and atmosphere, she creates cinematic, emotional, and visually striking digital environments that invite audiences to become part of the experience instead of simply observing it.

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One of her projects is CYBERPUNK: A Virtual Production Experience, where Xiangyi Zhu collaborated with Academy Award-winning visual effects supervisor Craig Barron. The mixed reality installation was created for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as part of the exhibition Cyberpunk: Envisioning Possible Futures Through Cinema. Developed as part of the team from Magnopus, in collaboration with Metastage, Alcon Entertainment, and Epic Games, the experience allows visitors to enter a VR headset-based virtual soundstage inspired by the neo-noir, dystopian aesthetics of Blade Runner, while learning the core principles of modern virtual production. The Academy Museum itself was transformed into a fully immersive and interactive cyberpunk environment.

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The project's development and creative direction are documented in the Academy Museum's official behind-the-scenes feature, highlighting the production process, VR workflow design, and educational goals of the installation, including the contributions of Xiangyi Zhu as Environment and Lighting Artist alongside Craig Barron in developing the experience's virtual production framework. The installation pioneered the integration of virtual production workflows within a museum scale VR experience. It functions as an educational simulation of real-world filmmaking systems, incorporating real-time virtual sets, volumetric performance integration, and digital world extension pipelines. By combining VR experience design, film exhibition, and production education into a single hybrid platform, the project demonstrates how immersive technology can become an educational tool as well as an artistic medium.

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The project attracted attention for its technical innovation. Built entirely in Unreal Engine 5 using Nanite and Lumen, it was optimized to meet the real-time performance requirements of Meta Quest 3. Xiangyi Zhu helped develop VR production pipelines that balanced cinematic visual quality with interactive responsiveness and hardware limitations. She modeled high-fidelity cyberpunk assets, optimized geometry and UV workflows for real-time VR performance, and resolved mesh and topology challenges to ensure stability within the Meta Quest 3 runtime. Beyond the technology, the environmental design was fundamental in creating an unforgettable experience. Xiangyi Zhu designed immersive cyberpunk environments and narrative-driven VR districts, developed dynamic lighting systems that balanced cinematic direction with real-time constraints, and created environments that maintained storytelling clarity within a fully interactive 360-degree virtual world.

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CYBERPUNK: A Virtual Production Experience was recognized by the Magnopus and Academy Museum programming teams for advancing VR-based educational experiences. It became a pioneering example of museum-scale virtual production education through immersive simulation, demonstrating how Unreal Engine workflows can be used to teach cinematic world-building, volumetric capture integration, and virtual set construction pipelines. The project also helped position virtual reality as a formal educational medium within an Academy institution.

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Another landmark project in Zhu's career is The Wizard of Oz at the Las Vegas Sphere, a large-scale immersive reinterpretation of the beloved 1939 classic. While the spectacular theater presentation has drawn worldwide attention, one of the key elements that makes the experience fully immersive begins before audiences even enter the main venue. Zhu contributed as an Environment Artist, extending the narrative beyond the theater itself into the Sphere's atrium. Her work focused on the atrium previsualization and environment development, transforming the space into an interactive extension of the world of Oz. Through projection mapping, spatial sound, lighting design, and themed set pieces, visitors are invited to explore the environment before and after the main presentation, creating a continuous multi-sensory journey that complements the film and guides guests through a physical progression connected to its world. The atrium forms part of a hybrid production that integrates AI-enhanced visuals, haptic seating, environmental effects including wind, fog, and scents, together with multi-sensory design throughout the venue. Extending the immersive world into the atrium expands the traditional role of themed spaces, creating a large-scale experiential environment where narrative, technology, architecture, and sensory design operate as a unified system.

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For this project, Xiangyi Zhu was responsible for model optimization and asset management, pre-visualization, lighting design, and developing innovative strategies for optimizing large-scale BIM data while preserving narrative-driven aesthetics, among other responsibilities. The production was developed in collaboration with Sphere Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery, Google, and Magnopus, combining advanced technology with immersive design and cinematic world-building. It has received major industry recognition, including a Bronze Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in the Entertainment: New Realities and Emerging Tech category, as well as the Visual Effects Society Award for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project (2026), recognizing its innovation in immersive media, real-time production, and experiential design.