Jenna Jameson Joins Million Dollar Men™ Live For US Launch

A British entertainment sensation is heading stateside, and it’s bringing a very unexpected Hollywood name along for the ride. Million Dollar Men™ Live is making its US debut with pop culture icon Jenna Jameson joining the show as celebrity guest host, promising American audiences a night of world-class performance, British humor, audience interaction, and plenty of surprises. The hit UK production has already entertained thousands of women, performed more than 700 public shows and private events, and built a loyal following by combining high-energy choreography with comedy and a unique live experience.

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Now, the show is bringing its biggest production yet to America. “I’m abs o lutely thrilled to be part of the US launch of Million Dollar Men Live,” Jenna says. “What surprised me most is that this isn’t just a dance show. These guys are seriously talented performers who bring incredible routines, British humor and a level of audience interaction that makes every night feel completely unique.” “I love the energy of a live audience, and there’s nothing better than that unpredictable moment when you don’t know exactly what’s going to happen next. I can’t wait to get out there, connect with the crowd and bring my own personality to the show.”

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"I'm also hosting a live Q&A where the audience can ask me anything. I have no idea what they’re going to throw at me, but that’s what makes it exciting. I love being put on the spot, and I know it’s going to be a lot of fun." Created by performer and entrepreneur Andy McGuire, Million Dollar Men™ Live first launched in Liverpool, UK, in 2017 after he wanted to create a male revue that celebrated genuine performance talent rather than just appearances. "I wanted to create a show that showcased genuine male talent. Growing up as the only boy in dance classes, I wanted to celebrate male dancers while creating a feel-good night out for women."

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With a background in ballet, tap and modern dance, McGuire built the production around skilled performers, combining theatre, comedy and audience connection. “People think it's just men in costumes. In reality, they're watching highly trained dancers, singers and entertainers.” The show’s US version promises a bigger production, celebrity hosting and an even more interactive experience. McGuire calls it, “Part spectacular theatre show, part live event and part audience experience.”

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The addition of Jenna Jameson brings a new talk-show style element to the production, with McGuire describing her as the perfect fit for the next chapter. “She’s iconic, fearless and represents reinvention.” For McGuire, the collaboration is something he never imagined when he was younger. “Back then there was no social media. Jenna Jameson was simply one of the biggest names in pop culture, and like most teenage lads, she was someone we'd all heard about and talked about in the school playground.”

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"If I'd turned around back then and said, "One day I'm going to hire Jenna Jameson to host my show in America," I'd have been laughed out of Leeds.” "Even now, I think people look at it and wonder, 'How on earth has he managed that?'" The show's success has been built on giving audiences an experience they don’t expect. "I hope they leave thinking, 'That wasn't what I expected.'" "Of course, people know they're coming to see a male dance show, but I want them to be surprised by the production, the choreography, the comedy, the audience interaction and the atmosphere."

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Source: Supplied

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That combination of entertainment and empowerment has helped Million Dollar Men™ Live build a passionate fanbase across the UK. McGuire says: "We want our audience to experience confidence, freedom and the ability to enjoy yourself without judgement." The production also puts audience comfort and professionalism at the heart of the experience. "Respect, professionalism and audience choice always come first." "We even use a safe word on stage, so guests always remain in control."

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Behind the scenes, the brand has also been shaped by women, from creative direction and branding to choreography and audience experience. "I'm incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by an exceptional team of women who have helped shape Million Dollar Men into the brand it is today." “Because our audience is predominantly women, having women shape everything from branding and marketing to choreography and the customer experience has been one of the biggest reasons for our success.” Now McGuire is taking the production to the US, fulfilling a dream he has had since childhood.

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“America has always been the dream.” “As a little lad growing up in Leeds, UK, I dreamed about living in America, working in Hollywood and making a career over there.” “Now, all these years later, I'm heading to America – but with my own show.” McGuire believes American audiences will embrace the show’s unique mix of British charm, comedy and performance. “I think they'll love the British accents first! That always seems to go down well.” “But beyond that, we're bringing them something genuinely different.”

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American audiences have seen incredible productions over the years, but we're introducing a fresh concept with British humor, world-class choreography, audience interaction, and an atmosphere that's unlike anything else.” After nearly a decade of success in the UK, Million Dollar Men™ Live is now aiming for a major US expansion, with ambitions for touring dates, East and West Coast residencies and eventually a documentary series. For Jenna Jameson, Andy McGuire and the team behind the show, the mission is simple: create a night audiences will never forget. “Electric. Empowering. Joy.”