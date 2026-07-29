Idaho 4 Victim Claimed 'Someone Was Staring at Her Outside Her House' Before Bryan Kohberger Slaughtered College Students

"Once Kaylee said, when everyone was, like, gone, and it was only Kaylee, and she was taking [her dog] out, she said she swears she saw someone staring at her," Funke told police following the murders.

Dylan Mortensen, the other surviving roommate, also told cops she heard Goncalves scream and run to a bathroom on the day Kohberger would stab her and fellow University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodl, and Kernodl's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.

Mortensen recalled hearing a "weird" voice speaking to Goncalves, and revealed to police, "I heard her go into the bathroom. And I remember her sobbing. I remember hearing this guy’s voice that I didn't recognize saying, 'You're gonna be ok. I'm gonna help you."

Both Mortensen and Funke's room locked themselves inside a bedroom, as 911 was not called until eight hours later.