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Home > News > Bryan Kohberger

Idaho 4 Victim Claimed 'Someone Was Staring at Her Outside Her House' Before Bryan Kohberger Slaughtered College Students

Photo of Bryan Kohberger, Kaylee Goncalves
Source: MEGA; @kayleegoncalves/Instagram

Kaylee Goncalves told her surviving roommate she believe someone may have been watching her.

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July 29 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves believed someone was "staring at her" from outside her home before Bryan Kohberger slaughtered her and her three friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

That's what surviving victim and roommate Bethany Funke claims in the new Netflix documentary, The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, which looks back at the horrifying crime.

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'She Swears She Saw Someone Staring at Her'

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Photo of Madison Mogen, Bryan Kohberger, Xana Kernodl
Source: @maddiemogen/Instagram; MEGA; @xanakernodle/Instagram

Kohberger killed four college students, including Madison Mogen (L) and Xana Kernodl (R).

"Once Kaylee said, when everyone was, like, gone, and it was only Kaylee, and she was taking [her dog] out, she said she swears she saw someone staring at her," Funke told police following the murders.

Dylan Mortensen, the other surviving roommate, also told cops she heard Goncalves scream and run to a bathroom on the day Kohberger would stab her and fellow University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodl, and Kernodl's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.

Mortensen recalled hearing a "weird" voice speaking to Goncalves, and revealed to police, "I heard her go into the bathroom. And I remember her sobbing. I remember hearing this guy’s voice that I didn't recognize saying, 'You're gonna be ok. I'm gonna help you."

Both Mortensen and Funke's room locked themselves inside a bedroom, as 911 was not called until eight hours later.

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Evidence Found in Bloody Crime Scene

Photo of Idaho Murders Crime Scene, Bryan Kohberger
Source: @MOSCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT; MEGA

A new documentary reveals the bloody crime scene left behind.

Also in the new documentary, video footage of inside the crime scene, as well as the moment police first discovered the dead bodies, is revealed.

At one point, one of the first officers to enter the home says, "F-ck!" after finding the bodies of Kernodl and Chapin. Another officer called into the Idaho residence describes "lots of blood" on the floor, while a separate cop exclaims, "F--k dude."

The crime doc also notes several items police took as evidence from the scene, including a knife sheath found near Mogen. The 31-year-old killer is believed to have purchased the military Ka-Bar knife and a brown leather sheath from Amazon in March 2022, just eight months before the murders.

The knife used by Kohberger was never found by investigators.

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'Red Flags' in Bryan Kohberger's Case?

Photo of Kaylee Gonclaves
Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram

According to surviving roommate Bethany Funke, Kaylee Gonclaves believed someone was staring at her' from outside the home.

While Kohberger pled guilty and avoided death row, author Christopher Whitcomb, in his book, Broken Plea: The Explosive Search for Truth Behind the Idaho Murders, suggested the judge would have tossed the knife sheath from evidence, as the "chain of custody would have led to significant problems for the prosecution in presenting evidence of any kind of DNA..."

And according to an influencer, who goes by the name of C Girl and also calls herself a civic journalist, Kohberger may not even be the right person behind the bloody crime.

"He was arrested within six weeks – unheard of – and there were many other plausible suspects," she told Jessica Reed Kraus for her Substack.

C Girl also claimed there were plenty of "red flags" in Kohberger's case.

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Bryan Kohberger Changes Mind on Guilty Plea

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Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

Kohberger pled guilty to murdering the four students, but has since had a change of heart.

"The supposed evidence tying Kohberger to the scene was extremely limited: trace DNA on a knife sheath and a snap button, and assertions about samples sent to multiple labs without proper paperwork," she claimed.

Since his plea, it appears the jailed murderer has had a change of heart. In newly filed court documents obtained by Radar, Kohberger is claiming he was pressured into admitting to the crime. In his handwritten petition for post-conviction relief, he alleges he was induced into accepting the deal through "threats," "coercion," false promises, as well as the withholding of what he describes as exculpatory evidence.

According to Kohberger, his legal team convinced him that maintaining his innocence was not an important factor when deciding whether to accept the plea agreement.

Kohberger is asking the court to permit him to withdraw his original plea.

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