New Idaho 4 Footage Reveals Moment Cops Discover Dead Bodies After Bryan Kohberger Slaughtered Students

Investigators believed the murders took place between 4:00 and 4:25 A.M. on November 13, 2022. Based on cell phone data, several occupants of the home, including surviving roommates, appeared to be awake.

One roommate, Dylan Mortensen, told investigators she was woken up by strange noises in the home, including "a male voice, which she stated she had never heard before" and muffled cries.

While the surviving roommates were speaking to police, the victims' families were learning that their children had been taken from them. In the Netflix documentary, Goncalves' parents, Steve and Kristi, described how rumors of the murders reached them before the police did.

Choking up with tears, Kristi recalled receiving a "hysterical" call from a relative telling her that "something bad had happened to Kaylee."

Initially, she was told that there was a party and "someone went in and shot up the party."