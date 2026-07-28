New Idaho 4 Footage Reveals Moment Cops Discover Dead Bodies After Bryan Kohberger Slaughtered Students
July 28 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
New video footage of the carnage outside the University of Idaho has revealed the moment police officers first discovered the dead bodies of four college roommates, RadarOnline.com can report.
The discovery comes after confessed murderer Bryan Kohberger asked a judge to withdraw his guilty plea in a highly unusual and extremely surprising legal move.
A New Documentary Provides New Information
Kohberger's request comes just days before a new Netflix documentary examining the Idaho killings is set to premiere, with promises of never-before-seen footage from the aftermath of the massacre.
The three-part documentary series The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare investigates one of the most chilling murder cases in recent memory. It features emotional interviews with the two surviving roommates, along with friends and family members of the slain students, Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.
Chilling body camera footage also gives an inside look at the horrors the responding officers faced when they first approached the off-campus home.
In a preview of the series, one of the first officers to enter the bloody house has only one reaction: "F--k!"
Other officers could be heard choking up at the carnage caused by the now 31-year-old, who butchered the students before leaving their mutilated bodies behind.
An officer called into the crime scene describes "lots of blood" on the floor. Another officer soberly exclaims, "F--k dude."
Parents Recall Hearing the Devastating News
Investigators believed the murders took place between 4:00 and 4:25 A.M. on November 13, 2022. Based on cell phone data, several occupants of the home, including surviving roommates, appeared to be awake.
One roommate, Dylan Mortensen, told investigators she was woken up by strange noises in the home, including "a male voice, which she stated she had never heard before" and muffled cries.
While the surviving roommates were speaking to police, the victims' families were learning that their children had been taken from them. In the Netflix documentary, Goncalves' parents, Steve and Kristi, described how rumors of the murders reached them before the police did.
Choking up with tears, Kristi recalled receiving a "hysterical" call from a relative telling her that "something bad had happened to Kaylee."
Initially, she was told that there was a party and "someone went in and shot up the party."
One of the Victims May Have Tried to Fight Back
Moscow police previously released reports from officers who responded to the 911 call. In his report, Officer Corbin Smith noted Goncalves' face had been "disfigured" in the brutal attack.
Kernodle and Goncalves were said to be stabbed so many times that Mortensen initially misidentified their bodies after officers arrived on the scene.
Officers also noted Kernodle had "defensive wounds" on her hands, including deep gashes between her fingers, suggesting the college student had an intense struggle with her killer before she succumbed to her injuries.
A Nationwide Manhunt Captures Bryan Kohberger
Following a nationwide manhunt, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home. He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.
The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.
Shortly before his trial was set to start, Kohberger accepted a plea deal, allowing him to avoid the death penalty in exchange for life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
Kohberger declined to speak at his sentencing hearing, and his motive for the heinous attack remains unknown.