'It's Just Funny': Idaho 4 Victim's Mom Slams Bryan Kohberger's Plan to Change Plea as 'Just Judicial Games'

Kohberger alleged his original plea was "induced by unkept promises" from his attorneys, who allegedly threatened him. In the court documents filed on Monday, Kohberger claimed the attorneys withheld evidence, which could show his innocence.

Further, he alleged his attorneys advised him his plea wasn't required to be true. In private, he claimed, he was in "vehement denial of actual guilt," but his attorneys allegedly informed him a guilty plea was for the better anyway.

They allegedly claimed he would receive better treatment. In Idaho, the death penalty is still on the table, but by pleading guilty, he managed to dodge an execution and opt for a life sentence.

However, his attorneys allegedly claimed a guilty plea would come with additional perks and privileges like immediate freedom of movement and employment. Plus, they allegedly promised he'd have immediate contact visits.

All of this, though, Kohberger called "elaborate lies."

Kohberger said in a statement to The New York Times, “My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn."

Nonetheless, Goncalves still doesn't see merit in Kohberger's attempt to change his plea. She said, "So for him to now say, you know, he didn't really know what he was getting himself into with the plea deal, it's just funny."