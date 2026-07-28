Kris Jenner's Mom Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon's Cause of Death Revealed — Two Weeks After Tragic Passing

Alongside a picture of her mom, Jenner, 70, reflected: "Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.

The family matriarch died at a Los Angeles hospital on July 16 and was cremated on July 23. No autopsy was performed after her death.

Other conditions leading to her death included acute respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer , which she had lived with "for months," according to the document.

"My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.

"She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely."

The grieving daughter continued: "I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched."