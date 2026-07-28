Chris Watts' Alleged Secret Mistress Reveals Killer Went From 'Normal to Crazy' Before Murdering Family
July 28 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET
Killer dad Chris Watts reportedly had a second secret mistress who has now come forward to share her frightening relationship with the violent murderer.
Watts, 41, is currently serving multiple life sentences for strangling his pregnant wife, Shanann, 34, smothering their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and dumping the bodies at the oil field where he worked in August 2018.
Chris Watts Enjoyed 'Rough Sex'
After meeting on Tinder, Colorado hairdresser Amanda McMahon met Watts at a local Chick-Fil-A, where Watts told her he was separated from his children's mother and claimed she was using the kids against him in a bitter custody dispute.
But he was lying. He and Shanann were still married, and McMahon now says there was no separation or custody battle when they began their own relationship.
They later drove back to McMahon's home, where they had what she would later call "animalistic" rough s-x.
"He would put his hands on my throat during intercourse. Now that I know who he is, it gives me the chills! I can’t even think about it," she revealed. "But nothing about him alarmed me until he tried to choke me. That freaked me out."
Amanda McMahon Changed Her Story About Her Affair
Still, McMahon entered into what she originally claimed was a six-week affair with Watts beginning in May, 2017. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, McMahon detailed her fears and concerns as that relationship progressed, including revealing he allegedly had a "rape fantasy."
"He had just this animalistic fury come over him," she said. "He just went into like a zone. He just didn’t look the same in his eyes. In the snap of a finger, he went from normal to crazy – like brutal, almost."
After Watts' arrest, McMahon told investigators their encounters were just a fling that left her "shaken and feeling dirty." But that was not exactly true. McMahon told the Daily Mail she and Watts actually saw each other for months in a secret relationship.
Chris Watts Would 'Repeatedly Bad-Mouth Shanann'
Between the late spring of 2017 and early 2018, McMahon confessed she saw Watts a handful of times, and had s-x with him on at least two other occasions.
Throughout their relationship, McMahon said Watts would repeatedly bash and bad-mouth Shanann, calling her a "f--king psycho" and a "gold digger."
"He would say the most awful things… talking her down and making her seem like a horrible, unstable person… say[ing] he wished she'd work and complain that he had to support her," she said. "Any shot you could take, he took... he just did not like that poor woman."
Chris Watts is in Jail for Life
Shanann suspected that Chris was having an affair and told him that she wanted a divorce. Chris eventually confessed to cheating on her with another woman named Nichol Kessinger, causing Shanann to threaten to take their daughters away from him.
He has since confessed that during that argument, he strangled Shanann to death with his bare hands in a fit of rage. He then wrapped her in a blanket and put her into the bed of his truck, and headed to an oil field where he worked to bury her.
Once he was finished, the brutal killer smothered both his children to death and hid their bodies in oil tanks.
Watts has since found religion behind bars, studying the Bible and self-publishing a prayer book with another inmate in 2021. But a source told Radar that's all just for show.
"Chris Watts is not a victim. He is not a tragic figure. And he is certainly not a man of God," the source blasted. "He is a calculating killer who, years later, still refuses to face the truth – that the only person responsible for his family's murders is him."