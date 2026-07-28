Chris Watts' Alleged Secret Mistress Reveals Killer Went From 'Normal to Crazy' Before Murdering Family

After meeting on Tinder, Colorado hairdresser Amanda McMahon met Watts at a local Chick-Fil-A, where Watts told her he was separated from his children's mother and claimed she was using the kids against him in a bitter custody dispute.

But he was lying. He and Shanann were still married, and McMahon now says there was no separation or custody battle when they began their own relationship.

They later drove back to McMahon's home, where they had what she would later call "animalistic" rough s-x.

"He would put his hands on my throat during intercourse. Now that I know who he is, it gives me the chills! I can’t even think about it," she revealed. "But nothing about him alarmed me until he tried to choke me. That freaked me out."