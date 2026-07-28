Donald Trump Accused of Being 'Narcissistic' by Critics After 'Roasting' Lindsey Graham at Funeral

But Trump had more praise for Graham than negativity. During the eulogy, he also called him a "beloved friend" and a "force to be reckoned with all over the world."

"For more than 30 years, nothing of consequence happened in this capital without Lindsey Graham knowing about it," he said. "Nothing of significance happened anywhere in the world without Lindsey Graham having a view on it."

"He was a man who gave America the full measure of his good and mighty heart until that heart itself just gave out," the president continued. "There was truly nobody like Lindsey Graham."

Addressing his political leanings, especially when it comes to international conflicts, Trump quipped the late senator was "extremely hawkish" and "never saw a war that he didn't like."

"He wanted a strong America," he continued. "He had unwavering faith in the righteousness of American power and prayer ... He felt in his bones that our destiny is to win, and that his job was to do everything he could to ensure our enemies would lose."