Donald Trump Accused of Being 'Narcissistic' by Critics After 'Roasting' Lindsey Graham at Funeral
July 28 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was called out by critics online after appearing to make a jab at late pal Lindsey Graham at his memorial service, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, July 28, the POTUS, 80, read Graham's eulogy at the Washington National Cathedral – and he added in a few corrections of his own.
Trump Clarifies 'Not Everybody' Liked Lindsey Graham
"Virtually everyone, Republican or Democrat liked Lindsey," Trump read to the audience before quickly adding, "Well, not everybody. But it sounds good. Not everybody."
"He was a tough cookie," he continued. "I have to be- I have to veer from this for a second. He was a tough cookie, darling. But he was beautiful."
Trump Criticized on Social Media Over Lindsey Graham Eulogy
As the clip spread on social media, critics called out the president for seemingly going off script.
One X user said, "Wowwww this guy is completely unhinged. Roasting the guy at his funeral proceeding?" and a second person claimed, "He can even take a eulogy and make it about himself."
Another person said they weren't a "huge Graham fan" but still accused Trump of being "narcissistic" for the remark.
Meanwhile, a fourth critic suggested the Prez was "incapable of letting someone else get praise without trying to bring them down a peg."
A fifth user joked, "Imagine dying and Trump uses your funeral to workshop crowd material."
Trump Calls Lindsey Graham a 'Beloved Friend'
But Trump had more praise for Graham than negativity. During the eulogy, he also called him a "beloved friend" and a "force to be reckoned with all over the world."
"For more than 30 years, nothing of consequence happened in this capital without Lindsey Graham knowing about it," he said. "Nothing of significance happened anywhere in the world without Lindsey Graham having a view on it."
"He was a man who gave America the full measure of his good and mighty heart until that heart itself just gave out," the president continued. "There was truly nobody like Lindsey Graham."
Addressing his political leanings, especially when it comes to international conflicts, Trump quipped the late senator was "extremely hawkish" and "never saw a war that he didn't like."
"He wanted a strong America," he continued. "He had unwavering faith in the righteousness of American power and prayer ... He felt in his bones that our destiny is to win, and that his job was to do everything he could to ensure our enemies would lose."
Lindsey Graham Died at 71 Years Old
As Radar previously reported, Graham passed away on July 11 after succumbing to a "brief and sudden illness." He was 71 years old.
Medical examiners later determined that his cause of death was "Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease."
According to the Mayo Clinic, aortic dissection is a medical emergency that occurs when a tear develops in the inner layer of the body's main artery, known as the aorta.
Graham's sister, Darline, was chosen as his temporary replacement in the Senate.