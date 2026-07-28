Donald Trump, 80, 'Secretly' Reflecting on His Own Mortality After Pal Lindsey Graham's Sudden Death
July 28 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has reportedly turned reflective following the sudden death of his friend, longtime Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, who is almost a decade older than Graham was, has secretly been discussing his own mortality, as the stresses of his job intensify, according to reports.
A Final Goodbye for Lindsey Graham
Graham, who passed away July 11 at age 71, was honored in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, July 28, before a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.
On Wednesday, he will be honored in his home state of South Carolina with a procession at the state house and a private burial.
President Trump is expected to speak at the funeral service for his friend, which has reportedly hit him hard. In the days that followed, Trump, 80, spoke candidly about the loss, often connecting and wondering if his packed political schedule had somehow contributed to his passing. Graham's death came not long after he had traveled to and from Ukraine.
"I said, 'You guys, I just can’t believe it,'" Trump told NBC’s Meet the Press on July 12, a guest spot that was originally to be filled by Graham. "I thought he was just going to live forever."
Donald Trump's Alleged Concerns for His Own Health
Behind the scenes, Trump reportedly became especially introspective on his own mortality. According to the Washington Post, "The often high-energy Trump was subdued in the wake of Graham's death and asked others if the senator's travels could have taken a toll."
Graham had remained highly visible and actively campaigning before his death, adding to the shock for Trump and other administration officials, the Post reported.
Shortly after his death, the District of Columbia medical examiner's office determined Graham died of "Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease."
An aortic dissection occurs when a tear develops in the inner layer of the body's main artery, known as the aorta. The condition is considered a medical emergency and is most commonly seen in older men, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Lindsey Graham Was Dedicated to His Job
Graham was well known and well respected for his tenacious work ethic. In an emotional interview with the Daily Mail, his longtime communications director, Kevin Bishop, reflected on the late lawmaker's relentless schedule.
"He never took a day off," Bishop said. "Even when he was on the golf course, he was working."
Bishop, who worked alongside Graham for more than 27 years, said the South Carolina senator devoted nearly every waking moment to his job. Their daily routine included a phone call after 9 a.m. almost every day of the year, except Christmas, as Graham caught up on the latest political developments.
"He was not a morning guy at all," Bishop joked, recalling how he would prepare the senator's daily briefing before their conversations.
Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump's Special Friendship
While Graham initially clashed with Trump during the president's first campaign and his early days in office, Bishop said mutual friends encouraged the two Republicans to spend time together.
A few rounds of golf quickly transformed the relationship into one of Washington's closest political alliances.
"Their love language was golf," Bishop said.
The longtime aide explained that Graham's humor and willingness to speak candidly helped cement the friendship, which saw Trump fawn over the politician on Fox & Friends.
"A lot of people can’t do it at all. A lot of people, when the camera goes on, they’re terrible. I see it all the time. I watch people," Trump said. "Most people aren’t very good, and he did it and he did it with pride and he did it because he loved our country."