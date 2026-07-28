Donald Trump, 80, 'Secretly' Reflecting on His Own Mortality After Pal Lindsey Graham's Sudden Death

Graham, who passed away July 11 at age 71, was honored in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, July 28, before a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.

On Wednesday, he will be honored in his home state of South Carolina with a procession at the state house and a private burial.

President Trump is expected to speak at the funeral service for his friend, which has reportedly hit him hard. In the days that followed, Trump, 80, spoke candidly about the loss, often connecting and wondering if his packed political schedule had somehow contributed to his passing. Graham's death came not long after he had traveled to and from Ukraine.

"I said, 'You guys, I just can’t believe it,'" Trump told NBC’s Meet the Press on July 12, a guest spot that was originally to be filled by Graham. "I thought he was just going to live forever."