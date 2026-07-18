Inside Lindsey Graham's Final Days: Longtime Aide Recalls Senator's Unbreakable Work Ethic and Last Promise

In an emotional interview with the Daily Mail , his longtime communications director, Kevin Bishop, reflected on the late lawmaker's relentless schedule, unlikely friendship with Donald Trump and the final promise he never got to keep.

Senator Lindsey Graham's tireless work ethic never wavered, even in the days leading up to his sudden death , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bishop, who worked alongside Graham for more than 27 years, said the South Carolina senator devoted nearly every waking moment to his job.

Their daily routine included a phone call after 9 a.m. almost every day of the year, except Christmas, as Graham caught up on the latest political developments.

"He was not a morning guy at all," Bishop joked, recalling how he would prepare the senator's daily briefing before their conversations.

According to Bishop, Graham viewed every moment as an opportunity to serve, saying the senator believed "God gave you so much time on this earth" and had no intention of wasting it.

"He never took a day off," Bishop said. "Even when he was on the golf course, he was working."

Many of Graham's staff remained with him for decades, with Bishop saying employees often joked that anyone who had been there for only 10 years was still considered "new."