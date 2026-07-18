EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Innermost Secrets 'Set to be Laid Bare by Scheming Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson'

Andrew, 66, has lost the right to refer to himself as Prince or the Duke of York after being stripped of the honors by miffed monarch Charles due to his association with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The humiliating decree also means Ferguson, also 66, can no longer use her cherished courtesy title of Duchess of York.

But that wasn't the only embarrassment as the king also ruled his younger brother must vacate the $40million Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he's lived for decades with Fergie – despite the pair's 1996 divorce.

Andrew previously had his palace paycheck and duties stripped in 2022 by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, after Epstein trafficking accuser Virginia Giuffre sued the now ex-duke for sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Andrew denied the accusations of Giuffre, who is believed to have died of suicide in April 2025 at age 41, but reportedly still paid her around $15million to settle her s-x suit.