EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Innermost Secrets 'Set to be Laid Bare by Scheming Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson'
July 18 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Betrayal is brewing in Britain as Andrew Windsor and his ex Sarah Ferguson are said to be considering selling the secrets of King Charles' late former wife Princess Diana to exact their revenge on the monarch and address their mounting money woes, sources have claimed to RadarOnline.com.
"They both know where all the bodies are buried, so to speak," an insider claimed.
King Charles Strips Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson of Royal Titles
Andrew, 66, has lost the right to refer to himself as Prince or the Duke of York after being stripped of the honors by miffed monarch Charles due to his association with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The humiliating decree also means Ferguson, also 66, can no longer use her cherished courtesy title of Duchess of York.
But that wasn't the only embarrassment as the king also ruled his younger brother must vacate the $40million Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he's lived for decades with Fergie – despite the pair's 1996 divorce.
Andrew previously had his palace paycheck and duties stripped in 2022 by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, after Epstein trafficking accuser Virginia Giuffre sued the now ex-duke for sexually assaulting her when she was 17.
Andrew denied the accusations of Giuffre, who is believed to have died of suicide in April 2025 at age 41, but reportedly still paid her around $15million to settle her s-x suit.
Sarah Ferguson Email to Jeffrey Epstein Unearthed
Ferguson's links to Epstein have also come under scrutiny.
She was branded a liar by the public for pledging to cut ties with Epstein in a March 2011 interview but then sending him a groveling email calling him a "supreme friend." As she explained, she only threw him under the bus to protect her career as a children's author and philanthropist.
After her message to Epstein was unearthed, Ferguson's representative claimed the long-ago note was sent to diffuse the billionaire pervert's alleged threat to sue her for defamation and ruin the York family – including the couple's princess daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36.
Her vow to shun Epstein came nearly two years after he served 13 months in a Florida jail for soliciting prostitution with a minor – and eight years before he died under mysterious circumstances in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
In the aftermath of the scandal, Ferguson was dropped as patron or ambassador for at least seven charities and had her next planned children's book scrapped by its publisher.
Disgraced Duo Plotting Multi-Million Tell-All Book?
Now, sources have claimed that Ferguson and Andrew are hungry for a solid payday – like the estimated $20million advance pocketed by the king's second-born son, Prince Harry, for his palace-bashing tell-all memoir Spare.
"Charles took a big risk banishing Andrew and Fergie out of Royal Lodge and stripping them of their titles, because now they have nothing to lose – especially Fergie. They both have seen how lucrative a book deal was for Harry, so the idea of getting one themselves could be very attractive to them right now," our insider suggested.
"The money isn't exactly pouring in. Some publishers, in particular, may want Andrew and/or Fergie to reveal Diana's secrets. The public would just eat that up. Fergie and Diana were very close. There's no telling what she knows."
According to our tipster, Ferguson may also have personal letters and notes from Diana, who perished in 1997 following a car wreck in Paris, France.
Diana's shocking death at age 36 came one year after her divorce from Charles, which followed an unhappy marriage marred by his longtime affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, his future wife and queen.
The insider explains written mementos from the beloved People's Princess – mother of Harry and heir to the throne Prince William, and who would have turned 65 this year had she survived her horror car wreck – could fetch twice as much as any amount of dough she could drum up from a book deal.
The insider added, "Sarah doesn't have to be loyal to the royal family anymore. They kicked her out. They stripped her of her title. She could get revenge on Charles by spilling Diana's secrets, and so could Andrew. It would be a stunningly cynical move by the pair of them, and it is a very dangerous time for the royals. It also seems as if the spirit of Diana never stops haunting them."