EXCLUSIVE: Discover Princess Catherine's Two Guilty Pleasure Food Favorites as She Follows 'Brutally Strict' Health Regime After Cancer Fight

Following preventative chemotherapy in 2024, Catherine has reportedly placed renewed emphasis on nutrition while continuing to prepare wholesome meals for her husband, Prince William , 44, and their children, Prince George , 12, Princess Charlotte , 11, and Prince Louis , eight.

Princess Catherine has embraced what insiders have told RadarOnline.com is a "brutally" disciplined approach to healthy eating following her cancer treatment, but sources also told us the future Queen allows herself two favorite indulgences – buttery movie-theater popcorn and sticky toffee pudding – as part of a carefully balanced lifestyle focused on long-term wellness.

Friends said her daily menu is packed with fruit, vegetables, and nutritious ingredients, although she has never completely given up the occasional comfort food.

The princess has previously spoken publicly about cooking for her family, while those who have worked with the royals have offered glimpses into her eating habits over the years.

A source claimed, "Catherine is incredibly disciplined when it comes to her health now. She has become even more mindful about what she eats after everything she has been through, but she also believes life has to include a few pleasures. She is not interested in fad dieting – she simply wants balance."

The insider added: "She enjoys popcorn when the occasion calls for it and has never lost her affection for sticky toffee pudding. Those are the treats she allows herself without guilt because her everyday routine is so healthy. Her focus is on feeling strong and staying well for the long term."