EXCLUSIVE: Discover Princess Catherine's Two Guilty Pleasure Food Favorites as She Follows 'Brutally Strict' Health Regime After Cancer Fight
July 18 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine has embraced what insiders have told RadarOnline.com is a "brutally" disciplined approach to healthy eating following her cancer treatment, but sources also told us the future Queen allows herself two favorite indulgences – buttery movie-theater popcorn and sticky toffee pudding – as part of a carefully balanced lifestyle focused on long-term wellness.
Following preventative chemotherapy in 2024, Catherine has reportedly placed renewed emphasis on nutrition while continuing to prepare wholesome meals for her husband, Prince William, 44, and their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.
Princess Catherine's Daily Health Routine Exposed
Friends said her daily menu is packed with fruit, vegetables, and nutritious ingredients, although she has never completely given up the occasional comfort food.
The princess has previously spoken publicly about cooking for her family, while those who have worked with the royals have offered glimpses into her eating habits over the years.
A source claimed, "Catherine is incredibly disciplined when it comes to her health now. She has become even more mindful about what she eats after everything she has been through, but she also believes life has to include a few pleasures. She is not interested in fad dieting – she simply wants balance."
The insider added: "She enjoys popcorn when the occasion calls for it and has never lost her affection for sticky toffee pudding. Those are the treats she allows herself without guilt because her everyday routine is so healthy. Her focus is on feeling strong and staying well for the long term."
Green Smoothies and Secret Meat-Free Lunches
Breakfast is typically centered on nutrient-rich foods.
Catherine is widely reported to favor smoothies containing kale, spirulina, matcha, spinach, romaine lettuce, coriander, and blueberries, while oatmeal is also thought to be a regular feature of her morning routine.
Lunch often consists of vegetarian dishes despite the princess not being a vegetarian.
During one royal visit to India, chef Raghu Deora revealed he prepared vegetable kebabs and lentil curry after being told the Prince and Princess of Wales preferred meat-free options.
The couple has also publicly shared their love of Japanese cuisine.
During a visit to Japan House London, William sampled salmon sashimi before telling chef Akira: "Very impressive. Thank you very much. My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."
Princess Charlotte's Surprising Spicy Palate
Evening meals at Adelaide Cottage are said to include roast chicken, homemade curries, and pasta.
Catherine has previously revealed she tones down the spice when cooking curries for her children, although she admitted one family member has developed a stronger palate.
She said, "Charlotte is pretty good with heat."
The princess has also spoken about involving George, Charlotte, and Louis in preparing meals together.
During a visit to Lavender Primary School, she explained the children had recently cooked dinner for her, making cheesy pasta while helping prepare salads in the kitchen.
Healthy snacks remain an important part of Catherine's daily routine.
She has previously revealed her fondness for olives and papaya while visiting children during royal engagements, and is also reported to enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the day.
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The Princess' Midnight Baking and Favorite Dessert
When it comes to dessert, however, sticky toffee pudding remains her standout favorite.
Chef Rody Warot, who has served Catherine at the Old Boot Inn in Berkshire, said: "Kate is always discreet and has always complimented the dishes with great kindness... for dessert, her favorite is sticky toffee pudding. It's moist and spongy."
Catherine is equally passionate about baking, revealing during A Berry Royal Christmas that she regularly stays up until midnight making birthday cakes for her children by hand.