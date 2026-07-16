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Home > News > Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner's Mom Dead: Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon Dies at 91 as Reality TV Legend Cries 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Kris Jenner has announced the passing of her mom, Mary Jo.
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

Kris Jenner has announced the passing of her mom, Mary Jo.

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July 16 2026, Updated 2:44 p.m. ET

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Kris Jenner is mourning the passing of her mom at age 91, RadarOnline.com can confirm. A cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

The reality TV legend and business mogul announced the death of her mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, in a touching social media tribute.

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Kris Jenner's Emotional Farewell

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Mary Jo Shannon was 91.
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon was 91.

Alongside a picture of her mom, Jenner, 70, reflected: "Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.

"My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.

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"She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely."

The grieving daughter continued: "I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched."

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Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon Will Live On In Her Kids and Grandkids

A cause of death has yet to be released.
Source: maryjo_campbell/instagram

A cause of death has yet to be released.

The Kardashian family matriarch, affectionately known to fans simply as "MJ," became a familiar face through years of appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and, more recently, The Kardashians.

Jenner got especially emotional when sharing the impact her mom had on her own offspring.

"When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us," she continued. "There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you.

"And if I have done anything right in this world, it's because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud."

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A Final Note of Thanks

The matriarch was seen on the show with her daughter and grandchildren.
Source: maryjo_campbell/instagram

The matriarch was seen on the show with her daughter and grandchildren.

She concluded: "Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy.

"My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever, Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything."

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The Original Kardashian Businesswoman

Mom Kris left a touching tribute.
Source: maryjo_campbell/instagram

Jenner, here with daughter Kourtney Kardashian, left a touching tribute for her late mother

Shannon made regular appearances on the famous family’s reality shows. She and Jenner's dad, engineer Robert Houghton, broke up when the little girl was just 7.

A few years later, Shannon married businessman Harry Shannon, whom she stayed with for 40 years until he died in a car crash in 2003.

Jenner may have gotten her business skills from her mom, who founded San Diego children’s boutique Shannon & Co. in 1980.

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