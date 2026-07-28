EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Kohberger Claims He Was 'Coerced' Into False Guilty Plea After Being Sentenced to Life

Bryan Kohberger is attempting to undo the guilty plea that landed him behind bars for life, claiming in newly filed court documents that he was pressured into admitting to the murders of four University of Idaho students, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Radar has exclusively obtained Kohberger's handwritten petition for post-conviction relief, filed Monday, July 27, in Ada County, Idaho, in which the convicted killer asks a judge to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea after being sentenced to four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 10 years for felony burglary.