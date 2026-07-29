Lindsay Clancy Trial: Prosecutors Show Exercise Bands She Allegedly Used to Strangle 3 Children as the Chilling 911 Call Is Played in Court
July 29 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy turned her head away and wept in court Wednesday, July 29, as prosecutors displayed a trio of exercise bands she allegedly used to kill her three young children, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jurors at the Massachusetts mom's murder trial also heard the harrowing 911 call her ex-husband, Patrick, made when he discovered the bodies of his children on their basement floor.
Patrick Clancy Testifies About the Fatal Night
Patrick Clancy returned to the stand Wednesday morning to talk about the night of the murders on Jan. 24, 2023. The emotional day of testimony began with prosecutors showing jurors the colorful pajamas 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan were wearing the night they were killed.
The father testified that he had just returned home after picking up dinner and some medications for Lindsay, and noticed "that the house was really quiet," which he said was unusual. He said he checked the bathrooms and the kids' bedrooms and didn't find anyone, before heading to his bedroom, which was locked.
"And that's when I knew something was wrong," Patrick said, describing what he saw when he unlocked the door.
"I just saw blood everywhere and the window was open," he continued. "It looked like it was sprayed, almost like with a hose. There was a huge puddle in the middle of the room."
Prosecutors have said Lindsay slit her neck and wrists before jumping out the second-floor bedroom window in a failed suicide attempt, that instead, left her paralyzed.
Patrick Clancy Discovers His Children's Bodies
When he eventually made his way down to the basement, Patrick saw his 5-year-old daughter Cora first.
"She had a band around her neck," he said, referring to an exercise band. "She was face down."
He untied the band, but said she was unresponsive. He then saw 8-month-old Callan next to her with a different exercise band around his neck as well. Patrick then looked for 3-year-old Dawson and found him in his office, also with a band around his neck.
"I knew he was gone," he said.
'She Killed the Kids'
Jurors then heard Patrick's 911 call, which was muted for courtroom cameras, per his request to the judge. However, WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex, who was inside the courtroom, said Patrick could be heard telling the dispatcher that his wife tried to commit suicide.
"Where are the kids, Lindsay?" he can be heard saying. "Did you fall out the window, Linds? Did you fall? Is there something on your neck, Lindsay?"
As emergency officials arrived, Patrick stayed on the phone with the 911 operator while searching for the kids. His reaction to their discovery was immediate.
"She killed the kids!" he exclaimed.
Patrick Clancy Has Forgiven His Ex-Wife
Lindsay's defense has argued she was not criminally responsible for the murders because of a postpartum mental illness that left her unable to understand what she was doing was wrong or a crime.
She previously claimed she heard voices that directed her to harm her children in a moment of psychosis.
Patrick has said publicly he forgives her, and instead blames her mental health for her actions, alleging she was prescribed nine medications in the months before the killings, including eight within three weeks.
Records indicate Lindsay was prescribed a cocktail of medications that included benzodiazepines, antidepressants, sleeping pills and mood stabilizers – far more than medical experts would have recommended.