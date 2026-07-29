Lindsay Clancy Trial: Prosecutors Show Exercise Bands She Allegedly Used to Strangle 3 Children as the Chilling 911 Call Is Played in Court

Patrick Clancy returned to the stand Wednesday morning to talk about the night of the murders on Jan. 24, 2023. The emotional day of testimony began with prosecutors showing jurors the colorful pajamas 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan were wearing the night they were killed.

The father testified that he had just returned home after picking up dinner and some medications for Lindsay, and noticed "that the house was really quiet," which he said was unusual. He said he checked the bathrooms and the kids' bedrooms and didn't find anyone, before heading to his bedroom, which was locked.

"And that's when I knew something was wrong," Patrick said, describing what he saw when he unlocked the door.

"I just saw blood everywhere and the window was open," he continued. "It looked like it was sprayed, almost like with a hose. There was a huge puddle in the middle of the room."

Prosecutors have said Lindsay slit her neck and wrists before jumping out the second-floor bedroom window in a failed suicide attempt, that instead, left her paralyzed.