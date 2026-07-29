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Home > Exclusives > Kendall Jenner
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EXCLUSIVE: 'Insecure' Kendall Jenner Feels 'Threatened' in Relationship with Jacob Elordi as Body Language Shows 'Something Has Changed'

A photo of Kendall Jenner alongside a photo of Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi began dating this year.

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July 29 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's relationship could be in jeopardy, according to a body language expert, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple appeared together at a Chris Stapleton concert, but their chemistry wasn't as solid as usual, as renowned body language expert Inbaal Honigman claimed "something in their dynamic has changed," analyzing subtle shifts in their demeanor.

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Kendall Jenner's 'Broad Moves' Indicate 'Insecurity'

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A photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

A body language expert sensed a shift in their relationship.

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Primarily, Honigman concluded for Casino.guru, Jenner, 30, appeared "threatened, insecure" while around Elordi. She claimed that Jenner is "like an immature child, and at the mercy of (Elordi's) care and attention. She needs his presence to soothe her."

Jenner and Elordi, 29, were spotted side stage at the concert, keeping a rather low-key presence. The pair kept it casual in white T-shirts. Elordi opted to pop on a cap as they socialized with individuals nearby.

However, Honigman argued the casual energy was purely Elordi's confidence. For Jenner, she used "big, broad moves, designed to attract attention, indicating insecurity."

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Expert Compares Kendall Jenner to 'Toddler'

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The body language expert even wagered Jenner needs Elordi's presence to "soothe" her. Jenner was spotted grabbing at her ankle with her legs folded in a move which was compared to a "toddler."

“When adults engage in childlike behavior, it is because they feel under threat. The perceived threat caused them to regress into juvenile body language moves. They move the way they used to when they hadn't developed adult coping mechanisms," said Honigman.

She added, "When she points out something to him, her whole arm covers his body, as if she wanted to keep him all to herself."

This is a change to their relationship dynamic and one that Honigman claimed leaves Elordi "holding all the cards."

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Inside Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Relationship

A photo of Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

Individuals close to the couple are hoping it works out.

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Those close to Jenner seem to think she's been wrapped up in the private romance.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Kendall has been telling her closest friends that she’s in love with Jacob. She feels like Jacob is everything she’s been looking for, and the past few months have felt like something out of a movie. She’s happier than she’s been in a long time. He brings out a side of her that even surprises her."

The source claimed Elordi errs on the side of chivalry by carrying bags for Jenner and opening doors. He's "making sure she feels taken care of," according to the tipster.

Apparently, he's even blending in well with the rest of the family. The Jenner sisters and Elordi were seen on a double date back in May with Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, . Kylie is reportedly "really hoping it lasts."

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Couple Spotted Smooching

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A photo of Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

They first met in 2022, but began dating earlier this year.

Kendall and Elordi were first photographed together in February 2022 in Paris. However, despite multiple public appearances together, dating rumors didn't catch fire until April 2026 when they were allegedly caught making out at Coachella.

"They've been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months," a source told People not long after. Their relationship went from friends in similar circles to exploring a new sizzling tension.

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