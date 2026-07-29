EXCLUSIVE: 'Insecure' Kendall Jenner Feels 'Threatened' in Relationship with Jacob Elordi as Body Language Shows 'Something Has Changed'

The couple appeared together at a Chris Stapleton concert, but their chemistry wasn't as solid as usual , as renowned body language expert Inbaal Honigman claimed "something in their dynamic has changed," analyzing subtle shifts in their demeanor.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi 's relationship could be in jeopardy, according to a body language expert, RadarOnline.com has learned.

However, Honigman argued the casual energy was purely Elordi's confidence. For Jenner, she used "big, broad moves, designed to attract attention, indicating insecurity."

Jenner and Elordi, 29, were spotted side stage at the concert, keeping a rather low-key presence. The pair kept it casual in white T-shirts. Elordi opted to pop on a cap as they socialized with individuals nearby.

Primarily, Honigman concluded for Casino.guru , Jenner, 30, appeared "threatened, insecure" while around Elordi. She claimed that Jenner is "like an immature child, and at the mercy of (Elordi's) care and attention. She needs his presence to soothe her."

The body language expert even wagered Jenner needs Elordi's presence to "soothe" her. Jenner was spotted grabbing at her ankle with her legs folded in a move which was compared to a "toddler."

“When adults engage in childlike behavior, it is because they feel under threat. The perceived threat caused them to regress into juvenile body language moves. They move the way they used to when they hadn't developed adult coping mechanisms," said Honigman.

She added, "When she points out something to him, her whole arm covers his body, as if she wanted to keep him all to herself."

This is a change to their relationship dynamic and one that Honigman claimed leaves Elordi "holding all the cards."