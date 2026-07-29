EXCLUSIVE: Kate Cassidy Removing Liam Payne Tribute Tattoo After Grief Battle

Kate Cassidy is removing one of the tattoos she dedicated to her tragic lover Liam Payne, in what those close to the influencer told RadarOnline.com is another deeply personal step in navigating life after the former One Direction star's death. We can reveal Cassidy, 27, revealed on Instagram she had begun laser treatment to remove the "444" tattoo on her hand – a design she got after Payne died in October 2024.

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Kate Removes Tattoo

Source: @kateecass/INSTAGRAM Kate Cassidy began laser treatment to remove her hand tattoo.

The number was believed to reference the couple's "angel number," associated with protection, encouragement and support. Cassidy shared photographs from Skin Club Miami, writing: "Tattoo removal today." She later clarified the decision was not about erasing Payne's memory, adding alongside an image of the procedure: "Decided to get some tattoos removed that were done poorly, will be getting redone eventually. " Cassidy still has several other tributes to Payne, including angel wings, the initials "LP" on her wrist, a wilted rose on her thumb and the number four on her left ring finger. A source close to Cassidy told us: "This isn't about letting Liam go or moving on from what they shared. Kate simply wants some of the tattoos redone because she doesn't feel they reflected what she wanted at the time. The memories remain incredibly important to her. "Every decision she has made has been shaped by grief. Removing and eventually replacing one tattoo is part of reclaiming something deeply personal, not forgetting the person it represents. But it is part of her battle with grief."

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Grief Shaped Every Choice

Source: MEGA Cassidy got the '444' tattoo after Liam Payne died in 2024.

Cassidy has spoken openly in recent months about the challenges of rebuilding her life following Payne's death. Last month, she revealed a brief new relationship had ended because she found herself constantly comparing her new partner with the singer. She said: "I got dumped, you guys. I feel like things were moving super fast, if you know me, you know I have a tendency of moving fast. "Let's just call this guy Joe. Joe was really sweet and a lot of things I wanted in a guy. He's super low-key so he doesn't have any social media, which I actually really liked. "I met his family, he took me on trips, things were going really well, really quick. I f----- up". Cassidy later explained that grief had affected the relationship.

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Liam Still On Her Mind

Source: MEGA Cassidy ended a brief relationship after comparing her partner to Payne.

She said: "Dating after losing somebody that you genuinely thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with is really tough because I physically look for Liam in every single guy that I meet. "If they don't hit all the checkmarks I tend to, either back away or almost resent this person, and it's so crazy. "There were certain times where I would get so angry with this guy, because I would physically get like, 'Oh well, Liam would do this, so why aren't you doing this?' "Or he would do something, and I would be like, 'Liam would never do that.' "He texted me yesterday and told me we should go our separate ways because it's just too much, and I understand. "I feel sad because I don't like losing people, and I feel like, especially in the beginning of a situationship, it's so fun and you're so excited to see where it goes."

Looking Toward The Future

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Source: MEGA Cassidy acknowledged that love after loss marked a grief milestone.