Liam Payne's Ex Kate Cassidy 'Dumped' by New Boyfriend for Comparing Him to Late Singer — After Missing Out on Slice of His $28M Fortune
June 23 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Liam Payne's former girlfriend Kate Cassidy has been dumped by her new boyfriend after missing out on a slice of the One Direction star's fortune.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the influencer, 27, shared her relationship update via TikTok, telling her two million followers how she's finding dating tough following Payne's death.
'I Got Dumped'
Cassidy said: "I got dumped, you guys."
"Dating after losing somebody that you genuinely thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with is really tough because I physically look for Liam in every single guy that I meet," she shared.
Cassidy went on to explain that she found herself comparing her new partner to Payne, and asked him, "Liam would do this, so why aren't you doing this?'"
She added: "He texted me yesterday and told me we should go our separate ways because it's just too much, and I understand. I feel sad because I don’t like losing people, and I feel like, especially in the beginning of a situationship, it's so fun, and you’re so excited to see where it goes."
Reflecting on Romance With Tragic Star
The boyband star died on October 16, at the age of 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Since his death, Cassidy has been open about her grieving process with fans, regularly sharing pictures of him on her Instagram page.
Speaking to Jay Shetty for his On Purpose podcast, she revealed the final words she exchanged with her late boyfriend when she left Argentina to head back to Florida, just days before he died.
"I remember sitting there with him, and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him, and he laughed and interrupted me, and was like, 'Kate, you're gonna miss your flight, your car is in the driveway. You're acting like this is the last time you are ever gonna see me again.'"
Cassidy added: "I just laughed back. But to look back in time and know that that was the last time I was ever going to see him again is just so chilling."
"I am so blessed that it was that heartfelt goodbye," she said. "Our last goodbye, I wouldn’t have wanted it to be any differently. I am so glad we had that beautiful time together, and I wouldn't change that."
As RadarOnline.com recently told, Payne’s entire $28m fortune has been left to his nine-year-old son, Bear.
Sources close to the influencer said that she does not intend to make any claim against his estate.
Cassidy also insisted she "never asked" him for any "money" before it was revealed she wouldn't receive any of his fortune.
Fiercely defending her bond with Payne against haters, Cassidy told The Sun back in February: "So you know when people come and point a finger at me saying, 'You took an allowance, and you had living expenses,' or whatever, at the end of the day it's nobody's business except for me and Liam."
"Yeah, it's upsetting, but it's just about having thick skin, and I'm never going to let anybody tell me how my relationship was with Liam," she noted. "The only two people that really know how strong a relationship was are me and Liam."