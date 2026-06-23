Liam Payne's Ex Kate Cassidy 'Dumped' by New Boyfriend for Comparing Him to Late Singer — After Missing Out on Slice of His $28M Fortune

RadarOnline.com can reveal the influencer, 27, shared her relationship update via TikTok , telling her two million followers how she's finding dating tough following Payne's death.

Liam Payne's former girlfriend Kate Cassidy has been dumped by her new boyfriend after missing out on a slice of the One Direction star's fortune .

Cassidy said: "I got dumped, you guys."

"Dating after losing somebody that you genuinely thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with is really tough because I physically look for Liam in every single guy that I meet," she shared.

Cassidy went on to explain that she found herself comparing her new partner to Payne, and asked him, "Liam would do this, so why aren't you doing this?'"

She added: "He texted me yesterday and told me we should go our separate ways because it's just too much, and I understand. I feel sad because I don’t like losing people, and I feel like, especially in the beginning of a situationship, it's so fun, and you’re so excited to see where it goes."