EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam Footage Shows Ex-NFL Star Tony Romo Arguing With Officer Before Refusing Breath Test in DUI Arrest

The footage, obtained by Radar , begins with deputies questioning the former NFL star after pulling him over during a July 23 traffic stop. As officers attempted to determine whether Romo was impaired, the 46-year-old repeatedly challenged why he was being investigated.

Newly obtained bodycam footage captures former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo clashing with a Wisconsin deputy before refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test during his recent DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'Because I’m coming from a golf course, you think I’m drunk?' Romo asked an officer.

"Because I'm coming from a golf course, you think I'm drunk?" Romo asked one deputy after being instructed to step out of his vehicle.

According to the footage, the deputy told Romo she observed several signs of impairment, including red, glassy eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Officers also referenced finding several miniature liquor bottles inside Romo's bag during the investigation.

After being moved to a safer location away from traffic, deputies asked the former athlete to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests, including the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, the walk-and-turn, and the one-leg stand.