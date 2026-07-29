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EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam Footage Shows Ex-NFL Star Tony Romo Arguing With Officer Before Refusing Breath Test in DUI Arrest

Former. NFL Player Tony Romo
Source: MEGA, @Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Tony Romo's DUI arrest footage has been revealed.

July 29 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

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Newly obtained bodycam footage captures former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo clashing with a Wisconsin deputy before refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test during his recent DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The footage, obtained by Radar, begins with deputies questioning the former NFL star after pulling him over during a July 23 traffic stop. As officers attempted to determine whether Romo was impaired, the 46-year-old repeatedly challenged why he was being investigated.

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Deputies Questioned Tony Romo at Traffic Light

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Photo of Tony Romo
Source: @Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

'Because I’m coming from a golf course, you think I’m drunk?' Romo asked an officer.

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"Because I'm coming from a golf course, you think I'm drunk?" Romo asked one deputy after being instructed to step out of his vehicle.

According to the footage, the deputy told Romo she observed several signs of impairment, including red, glassy eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Officers also referenced finding several miniature liquor bottles inside Romo's bag during the investigation.

After being moved to a safer location away from traffic, deputies asked the former athlete to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests, including the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, the walk-and-turn, and the one-leg stand.

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Tony Romo Refuses Breath Test

Photo of Tony Romo
Source: MEGA

Things escalated when deputies requested that Romo take a preliminary breath test.

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Throughout the encounter, Romo repeatedly questioned the deputies' instructions and noted he had undergone multiple back surgeries, asking if he could stretch before beginning the exercises.

The tense exchange escalated when deputies requested that Romo take a preliminary breath test.

"We're not doing that," Romo replied. "I've heard from all the lawyers, don't ever do that." After declining the test, Romo appeared to believe he had completed the roadside evaluation.

"Did I pass this test?" he asked officers.

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Tony Romo Charges Details

Photo of Tony Romo
Source: @Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

The ex-NFL star refused the breath test and then asked, 'Did I pass the test?'

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Instead, deputies informed the ex-quarterback he was under arrest before placing him in handcuffs.

Romo was ultimately booked on allegations of first-offense operating while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a chemical test before later being released. He is expected to appear in court at a later date as the case moves through the legal process.

The NFL star spent his entire 14-year career with the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the franchise in 2003. A four-time Pro Bowler, Romo became one of the team's most recognizable players before retiring following the 2016 season.

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Photo of Tony Romo
Source: MEGA

He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Following his retirement from football, Romo transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting, joining CBS Sports as its lead NFL analyst. His work in the broadcast booth has earned widespread praise, making him one of the highest-profile former players to move into sports television.

The newly obtained bodycam footage offers the clearest look yet at Romo's interaction with law enforcement, documenting the moments leading up to his arrest as well as his repeated objections to deputies' requests during the roadside investigation.

Romo has not publicly commented on the release of the footage. Radar has reached out to Romo's representatives for comment.

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