Meghan Markle Trolled by Critics Over 'Ridiculous' Outfit While Picking 'Unripe' Berries in As Ever Video

Some critics on Reddit mocked her berry-picking outfit, as others pointed out that the fruit had yet to ripen.

"As ever, wearing a ridiculous hat & white shorts to go berry picking," one user scoffed.

"I’m so inspired to go out to my garden in expensive clothing and a big dumb hat and smile and laugh at no one!" a second person quipped.

"White shorts and berry picking....is this your first day on earth?" a third user asked.

"Picking blackberries in shorts is a catastrophic mistake. Blackberry bushes will scratch the beejeesus out of a person. To be realistic about this one way or the other, she would not be smiling," a fourth Redditor sneered.

"The blackberries she is picking aren't even ripe! Failed poser, As ever," a fifth person huffed.