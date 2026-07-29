Meghan Markle Trolled by Critics Over 'Ridiculous' Outfit While Picking 'Unripe' Berries in As Ever Video
July 29 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle was mercilessly roasted by critics for donning a "ridiculous" outfit while picking berries in her recent As Ever promo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the glossy clip, the Duchess, 44, strolled through a garden in an ensemble more suited to hosting an afternoon garden party than berry-picking, gathering the fruit with her bare hands without so much as a bucket or basket in sight.
Meghan Markle's Berry Picking Outfit Was Highliy Impractical
Markle appeared to be teasing a new flavor of her As Ever fruit spread in the social media update.
"A taste of late summer is almost here. Something sweet is arriving soon," she wrote in the caption of the July 28 Instagram post.
The California native donned a crisp long-sleeved blouse buttoned to the top with a band collar and small white buttons.
She paired it with neatly pressed white cotton shorts and a wide-brim straw sun hat.
'Picking Blackberries in Shorts Is a Catastrophic Mistake'
Some critics on Reddit mocked her berry-picking outfit, as others pointed out that the fruit had yet to ripen.
"As ever, wearing a ridiculous hat & white shorts to go berry picking," one user scoffed.
"I’m so inspired to go out to my garden in expensive clothing and a big dumb hat and smile and laugh at no one!" a second person quipped.
"White shorts and berry picking....is this your first day on earth?" a third user asked.
"Picking blackberries in shorts is a catastrophic mistake. Blackberry bushes will scratch the beejeesus out of a person. To be realistic about this one way or the other, she would not be smiling," a fourth Redditor sneered.
"The blackberries she is picking aren't even ripe! Failed poser, As ever," a fifth person huffed.
'A Little Taste of the Season'
Markle officially unveiled the new spread in an As Ever newsletter the following day, teasing subscribers: "Blackberry arrives tomorrow."
"Meet our newest pantry favorite. Made with beautifully ripe blackberries for a rich, vibrant flavor that brings a little taste of the season to your table."
Meghan Markle Trying to Kickstart Fruit Spread Sales
The former actress had been accused of all but abandoning her As Ever brand for much of the summer, making only sporadic social media posts promoting products already on sale for more than a year.
With the blackberry flavor, Markle is sticking with the company's signature item of fruit spreads, having already introduced raspberry, strawberry and orange marmalade.
Markle seemingly tried to turn her strawberry spread into a must-have Valentine's Day gift, while also marketing her other preserves around seasonal holidays to boost sales. But reports surfaced in June claiming the ex-royal was sitting on a mountain of unsold inventory set to expire in the summer of 2027, potentially leaving her facing losses of up to $5 million on the fruit spread line alone if the products aren't sold before their expiration dates.