Dr. Anthony Fauci Refuses to Answer Any COVID-19 Questions During Senate Hearing About Pandemic

"The sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to prompt me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, 'behind bars,'" Fauci said.

The 85-year-old declared, "Any reasonable person who has followed his unhinged obsession with me would readily come to the same conclusion. Therefore, although it pains me to do so because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades-long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the 5th Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions."

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has felt the wrath of Paul and other Republicans over allegations he hid the true origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was eventually pardoned by President Joe Biden during his last days in office to avoid any prosecution.

"A pardon that protects a person from criminal prosecution doesn't rewrite history," Paul told Fauci during the hearing on Wednesday, July 29. "It does not erase documents. It does not convert a misleading statement to a truthful one, and it does not prevent Congress from establishing what happened."