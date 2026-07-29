Elon Musk Slams Anne Hathaway Over Resurfaced Speech Supporting Gay and Trans Rights: 'She's Just a Marionette'

Musk has a history of being critical of LGBTQ+ rights, particularly when it comes to transgender healthcare. He has also repeatedly come under fire from his estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, who legally dropped his surname in 2022.

Last year, Vivian hit back at her father's insistence that she was "born gay" and his denial of her gender identity.

"He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness," she said on Threads.

Earlier this year, she also dubbed her dad a "pathetic man-child."

"Why would I feel scared of him? 'Ohhh, he has so much power.' Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---," she told Teen Vogue at the time. "Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."

As for Musk, in 2023, he claimed Vivian had been infected with the "woke mind virus" and that he figuratively considers her "dead."