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Elon Musk Slams Anne Hathaway Over Resurfaced Speech Supporting Gay and Trans Rights: 'She's Just a Marionette'

Elon Musk criticized Anne Hathaway's 2018 remarks.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk criticized Anne Hathaway's 2018 remarks.

July 29 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

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Elon Musk slammed Anne Hathaway over a speech she made nearly a decade ago in support of the LGBTQ+ community, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Sunday, July 26, the controversial SpaceX founder, 55, took to X and implied the Interstellar actress, 43, was little more than a puppet after she spoke out on "myths" surrounding gender and sexuality at the 2018 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C.

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Anne Hathaway Supports Gay and Trans Rights in 2018 Speech

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Anne Hathaway gave a speech supporting the LGBTQ+ community in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway gave a speech supporting the LGBTQ+ community in 2018.

"With the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the current center of a damaging and widely accepted myth," the Devil Wears Prada star said at the time. "That myth is that gayness orbits around straightness, transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness. And it is a myth that keeps money and power in the hands of the few, instead of being invested in the lives of the free."

"I'm pretty shell-shocked by what I see every day, by what I hear every day," she continued. "And I really don't like to admit this, but I get scared," she told the crowd before advocating for equality. "I am just living the values my parents gave me. I'm loving you the way you deserve, and yes, I am giving major side eye to anyone that thinks differently."

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Elon Musk Brands Anne Hathaway a 'Marionette'

Elon Musk compared Anne Hathaway to a puppet.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk compared Anne Hathaway to a puppet.

Earlier this week, marketing professor Gad Saad called her a "degenerate narcissist" in a scathing video shared on social media.

In response, Musk replied, "She’s just a marionette. Whoever wrote her speech is the real d-----bag."

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Elon Musk Called Out by Critics

Critics slammed Elon Musk for his comments.
Source: MEGA

Critics slammed Elon Musk for his comments.

Although some fans of Musk agreed with him in the comments section, others called out the tech mogul for his controversial views.

One X user wrote, "Now the targets are artists you hateful untalented clown?" and another person claimed, "Bro you are the biggest marionette on earth."

A third person quipped, "The busiest guy in the world, running a dozen companies, has nothing better to do but get on X and fire off insults all day."

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Elon Musk Slammed by Transgender Daughter

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Elon Musk is estranged from his transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is estranged from his transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson.

Musk has a history of being critical of LGBTQ+ rights, particularly when it comes to transgender healthcare. He has also repeatedly come under fire from his estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, who legally dropped his surname in 2022.

Last year, Vivian hit back at her father's insistence that she was "born gay" and his denial of her gender identity.

"He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness," she said on Threads.

Earlier this year, she also dubbed her dad a "pathetic man-child."

"Why would I feel scared of him? 'Ohhh, he has so much power.' Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---," she told Teen Vogue at the time. "Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."

As for Musk, in 2023, he claimed Vivian had been infected with the "woke mind virus" and that he figuratively considers her "dead."

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