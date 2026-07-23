'That Doesn't Mean Anything:' Elon Musk Claims He's Not Racist as Trillionaire Is Torn Apart for 'Ridiculous' Reasoning

The trillionaire sat down with The Economist in an interview published on Thursday, July 23, and was asked about allegations he's racist, something Musk was quick to shut down, using one of his baby mamas as proof he would not discriminate.

Elon Musk has defended himself after being accused of being racist, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but the world's richest man's reasoning has left critics seething.

Musk declared his partner, Shivon Zilis, is 'half Indian,' so he can't possibly be racist.

"My partner is half Indian, and I have four children with her. One of them was named after a famous Indian physicist. So I would say I'm not racist," Musk reasoned, referring to Shivon Zilis. One of his sons with Zilis, Strider Sekhar Sirius, is named after Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, an Indian-American physicist.

He continued, "And also, if you look at the people that are employed at my companies, we have senior executives of all races. I don't think there's any racism there."

However, his reasoning of not being racist was deemed "ridiculous" on X, as one person responded, "That actually doesn't mean anything. You can be married to a half Indian and still be spectacularly racist."

Another noted, "This is basically the: 'I got a black friend, how can I be racist' trope."