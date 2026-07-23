AOC Can't Win 2028 Election: Alyssa Farah Griffin Makes Bold Prediction — As 'The View' Co-hosts Argue Over How Much 'Sexism Affects Votes'
July 23 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin believes that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't have a chance at winning the 2028 presidential election if she chooses to run, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former White House aide made the bold prediction on the July 23 installment of The View.
'If AOC Is the Nominee...Marco Rubio Will Be Sworn in'
While discussing a recent poll that dubbed AOC the clear frontrunner for Democratic primary picks, Griffin reminded her co-hosts of what happened with Bernie Sanders, a similarly progressive Democrat who has sought the presidency.
"They’re working in the primary system to try and stop a progressive outlier from getting the nomination," she said. "There’s this big battle that’s happening over whether South Carolina should be the first state or it should be Nevada that’s the first primary state, and it’s seen as an effort to stop somebody who’s to the ideological left, like AOC, from getting the nomination."
Back in 2020, she pointed out that Joe Biden "won the general election," because it was the "smarter move for the Democratic Party to try to do everything to get Joe Biden to be the nominee over Bernie Sanders" so they could win the presidency.
"If AOC is the nominee, I think President Marco Rubio will be sworn in in 2028," she added.
'The View' Co-hosts Clash Over Sexism and Votes
Joy Behar then hinted that Democrats might be wise to choose a male nominee.
"The only time Donald Trump ever won was when he was running against two women," the 83-year-old explained. "When he ran against a guy, he lost."
"We’re not New Zealand. We’re not Ireland, Germany, Mexico…" she said, referring to countries that have elected women as their leaders.
Sara Haines Hits Back
But Sara Haines pushed back.
"I don’t think it’s because she’s a woman that they won’t vote for her. I know sexism affects votes…" she clarified.
Behar replied, "Think of a woman who could win. Tell me one more."
Haines suggested that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should have come out victorious against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but Behar brushed her off.
"Shoulda coulda woulda," she retorted.
'This Country Would Vote for a Gay Man Over a Woman'
Pete Buttigieg, who is considered a slightly more moderate left candidate, is also rumored to be considering a presidential run. However, Sunny Hostin questioned whether an openly gay man who is married with children could win the vote in the U.S. right now.
Still, Haines wasn't sold on it being a voter issue.
"I don’t think people are that limited in how they see the world," she said. "What we haven’t had is confidence."
Hostin reminded her, "We have Donald Trump as the president."
Behar then offered a playful bet on the issue.
"I would bet," she said, "I will bet you right now that this country would vote for a gay man over a woman."