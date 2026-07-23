AOC Can't Win 2028 Election: Alyssa Farah Griffin Makes Bold Prediction — As 'The View' Co-hosts Argue Over How Much 'Sexism Affects Votes'

While discussing a recent poll that dubbed AOC the clear frontrunner for Democratic primary picks, Griffin reminded her co-hosts of what happened with Bernie Sanders, a similarly progressive Democrat who has sought the presidency.

"They’re working in the primary system to try and stop a progressive outlier from getting the nomination," she said. "There’s this big battle that’s happening over whether South Carolina should be the first state or it should be Nevada that’s the first primary state, and it’s seen as an effort to stop somebody who’s to the ideological left, like AOC, from getting the nomination."

Back in 2020, she pointed out that Joe Biden "won the general election," because it was the "smarter move for the Democratic Party to try to do everything to get Joe Biden to be the nominee over Bernie Sanders" so they could win the presidency.

"If AOC is the nominee, I think President Marco Rubio will be sworn in in 2028," she added.