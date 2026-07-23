EXCLUSIVE: Peter Navarro Suffers Major Defeat — as Appeals Court Rules White House Advisers Can't Claim Executive Privilege Without Prez's Approval

Former President Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has suffered a major legal setback after a federal appeals court ruled executive branch officials cannot invoke executive privilege on their own, finding only the sitting president has the authority to make that determination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ruling, obtained by Radar, marks the latest chapter in Navarro's years-long legal battle stemming from the House Select Committee's investigation into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers sought testimony and records from several former Trump administration officials.