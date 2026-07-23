EXCLUSIVE: Peter Navarro Suffers Major Defeat — as Appeals Court Rules White House Advisers Can't Claim Executive Privilege Without Prez's Approval
July 23 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Former President Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has suffered a major legal setback after a federal appeals court ruled executive branch officials cannot invoke executive privilege on their own, finding only the sitting president has the authority to make that determination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ruling, obtained by Radar, marks the latest chapter in Navarro's years-long legal battle stemming from the House Select Committee's investigation into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers sought testimony and records from several former Trump administration officials.
Peter Navarro's Major Setback
According to the appeals court, executive privilege belongs to the President – not individual advisers – and cannot be asserted without presidential authorization.
The panel concluded that former White House officials cannot independently refuse to comply with congressional demands by claiming the privilege on their own.
Navarro had argued he believed he was protected from complying with the committee’s subpoena because of executive privilege, maintaining throughout the criminal proceedings that his communications with then-President Trump were shielded.
The January 6 Investigation
The argument ultimately failed at trial, where a jury convicted him on two counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to appear for a deposition and declined to produce requested documents.
He was later sentenced to four months in federal prison, becoming the first former White House adviser to serve prison time for contempt of Congress related to the January 6 investigation. Navarro completed his sentence in 2024 before continuing his appeal.
In its latest decision, the appellate court rejected Navarro's position that a former presidential adviser can independently invoke executive privilege, emphasizing that the authority rests with the President.
The court found there was no evidence that Trump had formally asserted executive privilege in a manner that excused Navarro from complying with the congressional subpoena, undercutting one of the central arguments advanced throughout his defense.
The decision reinforces longstanding principles surrounding executive privilege while clarifying the limits placed on current and former White House aides.
Although presidents may assert executive privilege over certain confidential communications, advisers cannot unilaterally decide to withhold testimony or records based solely on their own interpretation of presidential confidentiality.
The ruling is significant because it could shape future disputes involving congressional investigations and executive branch officials, particularly as lawmakers continue to seek testimony from current and former presidential advisers in politically charged investigations.
Executive Privilege Extends
Legal experts have long viewed the case as a test of how far executive privilege extends once an administration leaves office and whether aides can independently rely on the doctrine to resist subpoenas.
For Navarro, the decision represents another courtroom defeat in a legal saga that began with the January 6 committee’s investigation and ultimately resulted in criminal convictions, imprisonment and now an appellate ruling further narrowing the scope of the defense he relied upon.
Unless overturned through additional appeals, the opinion is likely to serve as an important precedent in future clashes between Congress and the executive branch over access to testimony and internal White House communications.