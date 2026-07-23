Fox News' Jesse Watters Branded 'Fool' After Comparing Trump and Diddy — 'Not a Good Thing For Either of Them'

Watters, 47, commented on the Democratic frontrunners for November's midterm elections, claiming they'll be turning to Netflix documentaries and social media. He argued that it was inspired by Trump's own campaign strategies.

However, he took a bit of a misstep after bringing up the 56-year-old convicted felon, Combs, who was accused of a myriad of sexual misconduct. While Watters wasn't referencing those alleged indiscretions, he did claim Combs was ripping Trump, 80, off in other ways.

He said, "So Trump creates trends, and they just follow them. Remember, Trump with the briefcase full of cash in the 80s? He was doing that before Diddy. He was doing that before (Floyd) Mayweather."