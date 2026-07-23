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Home > News > Jesse Watters

Fox News' Jesse Watters Branded 'Fool' After Comparing Trump and Diddy — 'Not a Good Thing For Either of Them'

A photo of Donald Trump, Jesse Watters, and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA; Fox News

Jesse Watters surprised fans with his comparison of the president and disgraced rapper.

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July 23 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Jesse Watters stunned viewers when he compared President Donald Trump to Sean 'Diddy' Combs while live on-air.

The Fox News host spoke with a panel – Greg Gutfeld, Martha MacCallum, Harold Ford Jr., and Kayleigh McEnany – and dissed the Democrats for their trend following. In fact, Watters argued the GOP, including Trump, were the real trendsetters in pop culture, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Jesse Watters Compares Sean 'Diddy' and Trump

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A photo of Jesse Watters
Source: Fox News

Watters claimed Trump was a trendsetter.

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Watters, 47, commented on the Democratic frontrunners for November's midterm elections, claiming they'll be turning to Netflix documentaries and social media. He argued that it was inspired by Trump's own campaign strategies.

However, he took a bit of a misstep after bringing up the 56-year-old convicted felon, Combs, who was accused of a myriad of sexual misconduct. While Watters wasn't referencing those alleged indiscretions, he did claim Combs was ripping Trump, 80, off in other ways.

He said, "So Trump creates trends, and they just follow them. Remember, Trump with the briefcase full of cash in the 80s? He was doing that before Diddy. He was doing that before (Floyd) Mayweather."

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Fans Flame Fox News Host for Flub

A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs has become a controversial figure.

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In response, Watters' viewers were quick to clock him, as they weren't happy to hear their beloved media figure make the sharp comparison.

One user wrote online, "Is that moron Jesse Waters thinking that 'Diddy' is someone current who trends positive? Of course he does. Diddy is a sick f--k who is no longer relevant, but to the pathetically weak Jesse Waters, he's a 'bro' strongman to be idolized. What the f--k is this?"

Another added, "And what trend would that be? How to grift and get away with it?"

Yet another viewer called Watters a "fool," arguing the comparison was "not a good thing for either of them."

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Trump Dodges Jail Time

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump, unlike Combs, never served jail time.

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"Maybe Diddy will return the favor and his trend of going to prison will rub off on Trump," another user added.

After all, both Combs and Trump have felony convictions.

Combs was charged with s-x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was convicted only of the prostitution charge while he was acquitted on the others.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

However, of the two, only Combs saw jail time. He was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison. The disgraced rapper denied all wrongdoing and filed for an appeal.

Trump, though, was sentenced to an "unconditional discharge," facing no prison time, fines, or probation. The decision allowed Trump to assume the Oval Office for his second term.

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Trump Held Previous Friendship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

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A photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump, her with wife Melania, previously attended events for Combs.

Trump and Combs were previously associated as friends. The former reality star is said to have attended some of Combs' famous White Parties. However, after the music star's arrest, Trump slightly distanced himself and didn't claim to know about the wrongdoing.

However, rumors emerged Trump was considering extending the music mogul a pardon. While Trump's team denied the plan, he teased the idea publicly, avoiding giving direct answers.

Trump confirmed a request was made by Combs, saying, "I have a lot of people who have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy, (he) has asked me for a pardon."

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