Sean 'Diddy' Combs Still Clinging to Hope Trump Will Pardon Him — Despite Prez Already Slapping Music Monster With Brutal Rejection

After all, Diddy and Trump do historically share some overlap. They were briefly associated in the past, and Trump was even photographed at a famous Diddy White Party.

However, when the politician made a bid for the White House, Diddy wasn't so supportive. During the 2020 election, prior to his charges, the producer threw his support behind then-Vice President Joe Biden.

"White men like Trump need to be banished," he told Charlamagne tha God as he called for the sitting president's removal.

In fact, he even called Trump's political leanings "dangerous."

Nonetheless, the rapper reportedly doesn't think the political rift washes away their amicable history.

“Diddy believes relationships matter,” an insider said. “And in his mind, decades of history don’t simply disappear overnight."

Even if they were politically maligned, an associate claimed Diddy was "fascinated by Trump" nonetheless, adding that he "viewed him as the ultimate dealmaker and loved the larger-than-life image he created."