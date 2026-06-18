Sean 'Diddy' Combs Still Clinging to Hope Trump Will Pardon Him — Despite Prez Already Slapping Music Monster With Brutal Rejection
June 18 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs' release date was moved up – but he's still gunning for more relief from his criminal conviction.
The felon reportedly hoped President Donald Trump would offer him a pardon, but even after the 80-year-old decided against it, Diddy, 56, kept fighting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Diddy Vies for Pardon from President Trump
Diddy, in a sense, is reportedly banking on Trump's own ego to help secure an eventual pardon. According to celebrity journalist Rob Shuter, the rapper didn't back down after Trump's "no."
Instead, a source said, “Diddy thinks Trump respects fighters. As long as Trump is in the White House, he believes there’s still a chance.”
Diddy Disparages Trump's Political Stance
After all, Diddy and Trump do historically share some overlap. They were briefly associated in the past, and Trump was even photographed at a famous Diddy White Party.
However, when the politician made a bid for the White House, Diddy wasn't so supportive. During the 2020 election, prior to his charges, the producer threw his support behind then-Vice President Joe Biden.
"White men like Trump need to be banished," he told Charlamagne tha God as he called for the sitting president's removal.
In fact, he even called Trump's political leanings "dangerous."
Nonetheless, the rapper reportedly doesn't think the political rift washes away their amicable history.
“Diddy believes relationships matter,” an insider said. “And in his mind, decades of history don’t simply disappear overnight."
Even if they were politically maligned, an associate claimed Diddy was "fascinated by Trump" nonetheless, adding that he "viewed him as the ultimate dealmaker and loved the larger-than-life image he created."
Trump Previously Shot the Rapper Down
In January 2026, Trump confirmed he received a letter from Diddy requesting attention to his court case, and clarified that he did not plan on pardoning the disgraced artist.
But prior to his 2025 trial, the president stayed relatively neutral. In May 2025, he said, “I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me."
Trump also acknowledged Diddy's previous hesitancy toward the president's leadership.
"I haven’t spoken to him in years," he said. "I think when I ran for politics that relationship sort of busted up. He didn’t tell me that, but I read some little bit nasty stuff in the paper."
Diddy Remains in Custody
Diddy was charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, and later, he was only found guilty on prostitution-related charges.
Still, Diddy continues to fight the conviction with a planned appeal and repeated requests to lower his sentence.
The Bad Boy CEO additionally faces more than 100 lawsuits with allegations of sexual misconduct and financial fraud. The first was filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in late 2023, and it was settled out of court within 24 hours with no admission of wrongdoing.
He denies all allegations made in the lawsuits.