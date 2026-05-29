EXCLUSIVE: Fox Face-Off For Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters — Pair 'Battling to Become Network's Undisputed Champ'

With Fox News crushing its cable competition, insiders told RadarOnline.com its top stars Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters are no longer competing against CNN or MS NOW and are instead battling over who becomes the network's undisputed champ.

"They joke around on-air and are great friends off-air, but make no mistake – this is a real competition between two very competitive people," one television insider said.

"There is only one top spot at any network, and neither Greg nor Jesse plans to settle for second place."