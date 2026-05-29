EXCLUSIVE: Fox Face-Off For Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters — Pair 'Battling to Become Network's Undisputed Champ'
May 29 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
With Fox News crushing its cable competition, insiders told RadarOnline.com its top stars Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters are no longer competing against CNN or MS NOW and are instead battling over who becomes the network's undisputed champ.
"They joke around on-air and are great friends off-air, but make no mistake – this is a real competition between two very competitive people," one television insider said.
"There is only one top spot at any network, and neither Greg nor Jesse plans to settle for second place."
Fox News Rivalry Heating Up Fast
Recent ratings have only fueled the rivalry, sources said.
In April, The Five – which has both men on its hosting panel – averaged 3.8 million viewers, making it the highest-rated show in cable news.
Watters followed with 3.6 million viewers for Jesse Watters Primetime, while Gutfeld! delivered another powerhouse audience of 3 million.
Observers noted both men are winning in the cutthroat TV world – but in very different ways.
Jesse And Greg Battling For Fox Supremacy
"Jesse is the handsome, polished political guy," one source said. "He is the clean-cut prime-time star executives can build the future around. Greg is the less scrappy, funnier, more unpredictable brand.
"This is not about friendship – it is about succession. They smile for the cameras then spend every night trying to outdraw each other on their own monster hit shows."