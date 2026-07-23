Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Photos > Celebrity News

Scream Queen Jennifer Salt, 81, Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Outing Decades After Skyrocketing to Fame in 1970s

Photo of Jennifer Salt
Source: AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL PICTURES;MEGA

Jennifer Salt rocketed to stardom in the 1972 horror film 'Sisters.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former 1970s horror movie queen Jennifer Salt was spotted out in Los Angeles, more than three and a half decades after she retired from acting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Salt, 81, transitioned away from on-screen work in 1990 to a successful career in writing and producing, and appeared to be thriving during an outing with a young girl in the California sunshine.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Salt Started Out as a Hollywood Scream Queen

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jennifer Salt
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Salt's father was a Hollywood screenwriter.

Salt gained Hollywood fame in the 1972 psychological horror flick Sisters, starring opposite Superman's Margot Kidder and directed by Brian DePalma, whom she briefly dated while they were in college.

Prior to that, she appeared in a small role in the 1969 Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman classic Midnight Cowboy. Salt appeared in flashbacks as "Crazy Annie," the Texas hometown lover of Voight's Joe Buck. Her father, Waldo Salt, wrote the film's screenplay, and it turned out she would later follow in his footsteps.

Salt's other impressive film included a role in the Woody Allen and Diane Keaton-led Play It Again, Sam in 1972, before she transitioned away from movies to television.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Salt Struggled to Find Acting Roles After Starring in 'Soap'

Photo of Jennifer Salt
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Salt is best known to TV fans for her role as Eunice Tate on 'Soap.'

On the small screen, Salt appeared in episodes of The Love Boat, Family, Love American Style, Magnum P.I., Murder, She Wrote, and Family Ties during the 1970s and 1980s.

The Los Angeles native's most enduring part was in the ABC comedy Soap, where she starred as Eunice Tate in 65 episodes spanning from 1977 through 1981. The show also launched the career of Billy Crystal, who went on to become a beloved Hollywood star.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Salt Turned to Writing After Quitting Acting

Photo of Jennifer Salt
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Salt quit acting and turned to writing.

After a six-episode stint on the ABC sitcom The Marshall Chronicles in 1990, Salt retired from acting, trading life in front of the camera for a career behind the scenes.

She tried her hand at a career in interior design and considered moving to Montana and abandoning Hollywood altogether, but Salt was urged to join a writers' workshop by her actress pal, Jill Clayburgh

"It was terrifying. But I wanted more than anything in the world to get out of acting, and so I plugged away at a corny screenplay for two years," she confided to The New York Times in 2010.

"Mostly I decided to try writing because I didn’t have to be young and beautiful and thin to do it," Salt admitted. "But I was utterly shocked at how fun it was once I got started. I loved that I was in charge of my own intelligence."

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Murphy Raved Over Jennifer Salt's Writing Talent

Photo of Jennifer Salt
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Salt has a close working relationship with Ryan Murphy

Salt got her big break with a staff-writing job on FX's dark plastic-surgeon drama Nip/Tuck, where she began working closely with the show's creator, future TV titan Ryan Murphy.

"She sees the world in such a brilliant, sophisticated way I had to have her," the six-time Emmy winner raved about why he hired Salt for the show.

“Jennifer has this way of being able to get to the true motivations of people. She’ll say: ‘Wait a minute. Why is that character doing what she’s doing?’ That is an incredible talent, and I think it comes partly from the fact that Jennifer has had so many incarnations," Murphy gushed to the Times.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Salt Was a Writer and Executive Producer for 'American Horror Story'

Photo of Jennifer Salt
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Salt wrote 10 episodes of 'American Horror Story' between 2011 and 2022.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON PHOTOS
Photo of Farrah Abraham

'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Risks X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction as She Busts Out of Tiny Bikini Top While Wearing Denim Thong During Eye-Popping Outdoor Workout

Photo of Melody Anderson

PHOTOS: Sci-Fi Bombshell Melody Anderson, 70, Looks Unrecognizable While Shopping in Los Angeles — Decades After Stepping Away From Hollywood

Salt went on to pen the screenplay for the 2010 Julia Roberts vehicle Eat Pray Love, based on Elizabeth Gilbert's bestselling memoir.

She's also kept in close working contact with Murphy, serving as a writer on his 2020 series Ratched as well as various seasons of American Horror Story, both of which she also held executive producer credits for.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jennifer Salt
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Salt shares one son with her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 1980.

Jennifer is a mother-of-one who shares her son, Jonah Greenberg, with ex-husband David Greenberg.

The pair married in 1976 and divorced four years later.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.