Scream Queen Jennifer Salt, 81, Looks Unrecognizable During Rare Outing Decades After Skyrocketing to Fame in 1970s

After a six-episode stint on the ABC sitcom The Marshall Chronicles in 1990, Salt retired from acting, trading life in front of the camera for a career behind the scenes.

She tried her hand at a career in interior design and considered moving to Montana and abandoning Hollywood altogether, but Salt was urged to join a writers' workshop by her actress pal, Jill Clayburgh

"It was terrifying. But I wanted more than anything in the world to get out of acting, and so I plugged away at a corny screenplay for two years," she confided to The New York Times in 2010.

"Mostly I decided to try writing because I didn’t have to be young and beautiful and thin to do it," Salt admitted. "But I was utterly shocked at how fun it was once I got started. I loved that I was in charge of my own intelligence."