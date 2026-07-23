Pastor's Son, 27, Arrested After Allegedly Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl — As His Mother Is Accused of Covering Up Crime
July 23 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
The Mississippi son of a church pastor has been arrested for the alleged statutory rape of a minor, who later became pregnant, RadarOnline.com can report.
And the pastor's wife has been accused of trying to cover up the horrendous crime.
Allegations of a Crime and Cover-Up
Dawson James Brown, 27, was arrested on Friday, July 17, on multiple charges, including one count of statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of human trafficking, after police in Pearl River, Mississippi, received information that a 14-year-old girl was pregnant.
Dawson's mother, Sabrina Brown, 54, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, attempted tampering with physical evidence, and felony child neglect, specifically "intentionally and knowingly permitting the continuing sexual abuse of a child."
Authorities said in a statement that the girl, who was 13 when the alleged crime took place, was living at the time with the pastor's family. The pastor, whose name was not revealed, serves at New Heights/College Heights Baptist Church in Poplarville. The church's website has been deactivated.
Dawson James Brown's Phone Reportedly Was Filled With Videos and Pics of the Girl
Court documents obtained by WLOX indicate investigators searched Dawson’s iPhone 16 Pro and found "multiple images and videos showing Dawson raping the girl."
Court documents also say investigators found numerous electronic communications between the girl and others "discussing her pregnancy and identifying Dawson as the father" of the unborn child. The girl’s mother also reportedly told investigators that Dawson admitted to her he was the father.
Sabrina Brown Allegedly Tried to Get the Girl to Lie to Authorities
Investigators say Sabrina conspired with the girl to tamper with evidence by instructing her how she could fabricate and submit a false DNA-related document to investigators.
Court documents say Dawson’s text messages to Sabrina appear to reveal that she "attempted to coerce, direct and instruct" the girl to give this false information regarding Dawson's DNA to authorities.
The girl's mother also reportedly provided a statement that she received money and favors from Dawson.
More Arrests Could Be Coming
Online, rumors are circulating that the church even held a baby shower for the teen – something officials are investigating.
"We've heard that, and we are working to verify the facts," PRCSO Chief Deputy Freddy Drennan told WLOX. "That is part of what we are looking into."
In a Facebook statement, the Pearl River County Sheriff's Department shared that it "received a law enforcement referral from the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services regarding a fourteen-year-old female juvenile, who was reported to be pregnant. The reporting party was anonymous."
The department said the investigation is ongoing, and did not rule out the possibility of more arrests.
"This investigation does involve a juvenile victim, and we are asking the public to respect the victim's privacy and not share or release the juvenile's identity," the statement continued, while also asking anyone with "credible and relevant information regarding this active investigation" to contact them.