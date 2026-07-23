Pastor's Son, 27, Arrested After Allegedly Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl — As His Mother Is Accused of Covering Up Crime

And the pastor's wife has been accused of trying to cover up the horrendous crime .

The Mississippi son of a church pastor has been arrested for the alleged statutory rape of a minor , who later became pregnant, RadarOnline.com can report.

Dawson James Brown, 27, was arrested on Friday, July 17, on multiple charges, including one count of statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of human trafficking, after police in Pearl River, Mississippi, received information that a 14-year-old girl was pregnant.

Dawson's mother, Sabrina Brown, 54, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, attempted tampering with physical evidence, and felony child neglect, specifically "intentionally and knowingly permitting the continuing sexual abuse of a child."

Authorities said in a statement that the girl, who was 13 when the alleged crime took place, was living at the time with the pastor's family. The pastor, whose name was not revealed, serves at New Heights/College Heights Baptist Church in Poplarville. The church's website has been deactivated.