Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Pastor's Son, 27, Arrested After Allegedly Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl — As His Mother Is Accused of Covering Up Crime

A pastor's wife and son have been arrested in connection with the pregnancy of a teenage girl.
Source: Pearl River County Sheriff's Department/Facebook; magnific

A pastor's wife and son have been arrested in connection with the pregnancy of a teenage girl.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The Mississippi son of a church pastor has been arrested for the alleged statutory rape of a minor, who later became pregnant, RadarOnline.com can report.

And the pastor's wife has been accused of trying to cover up the horrendous crime.

Article continues below advertisement

Allegations of a Crime and Cover-Up

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Dawson James Brown is accused of raping the child and impregnating her.
Source: Pearl River County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Dawson James Brown is accused of raping a child and impregnating her.

Dawson James Brown, 27, was arrested on Friday, July 17, on multiple charges, including one count of statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of human trafficking, after police in Pearl River, Mississippi, received information that a 14-year-old girl was pregnant.

Dawson's mother, Sabrina Brown, 54, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, attempted tampering with physical evidence, and felony child neglect, specifically "intentionally and knowingly permitting the continuing sexual abuse of a child."

Authorities said in a statement that the girl, who was 13 when the alleged crime took place, was living at the time with the pastor's family. The pastor, whose name was not revealed, serves at New Heights/College Heights Baptist Church in Poplarville. The church's website has been deactivated.

Article continues below advertisement

Dawson James Brown's Phone Reportedly Was Filled With Videos and Pics of the Girl

Sabrina Brown is accused of trying to cover it all up.
Source: Pearl River County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Sabrina Brown is accused of trying to cover it all up.

Court documents obtained by WLOX indicate investigators searched Dawson’s iPhone 16 Pro and found "multiple images and videos showing Dawson raping the girl."

Court documents also say investigators found numerous electronic communications between the girl and others "discussing her pregnancy and identifying Dawson as the father" of the unborn child. The girl’s mother also reportedly told investigators that Dawson admitted to her he was the father.

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Brown Allegedly Tried to Get the Girl to Lie to Authorities

Dawson's father is a pastor at at New Heights/College Heights Baptist Church in Poplarville.
Source: google maps

Dawson James Brown's father is a pastor at at New Heights/College Heights Baptist Church in Poplarville.

Investigators say Sabrina conspired with the girl to tamper with evidence by instructing her how she could fabricate and submit a false DNA-related document to investigators.

Court documents say Dawson’s text messages to Sabrina appear to reveal that she "attempted to coerce, direct and instruct" the girl to give this false information regarding Dawson's DNA to authorities.

The girl's mother also reportedly provided a statement that she received money and favors from Dawson.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Joy Behar was slammed on social media for kissing a male guest.

'Rude' Joy Behar Faces Backlash After Kissing Male Guest on 'The View' — As Actor Claims He Asked Wife to 'Promise' Not to Divorce Him

Child star Kaylee Hottle's cause of death has been revealed following her fatal car crash on July 21 in Maryland.

Tragic Child Star Kaylee Hottle's Cause of Death Revealed Following Fatal Car Crash

More Arrests Could Be Coming

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The church may have hosted a baby shower for the girl.
Source: magnific

The church may have hosted a baby shower for the girl.

Online, rumors are circulating that the church even held a baby shower for the teen – something officials are investigating.

"We've heard that, and we are working to verify the facts," PRCSO Chief Deputy Freddy Drennan told WLOX. "That is part of what we are looking into."

In a Facebook statement, the Pearl River County Sheriff's Department shared that it "received a law enforcement referral from the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services regarding a fourteen-year-old female juvenile, who was reported to be pregnant. The reporting party was anonymous."

The department said the investigation is ongoing, and did not rule out the possibility of more arrests.

"This investigation does involve a juvenile victim, and we are asking the public to respect the victim's privacy and not share or release the juvenile's identity," the statement continued, while also asking anyone with "credible and relevant information regarding this active investigation" to contact them.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.