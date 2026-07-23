Jennifer Garner Explains Why She Developed 'Stockholm Syndrome Thing' With Longtime Paparazzo Who Followed Her For 25 Years — 'Have an Odd Respect for Each Other'

Garner further reflected on how her children are "paying the price" for her fame. She recalled the "ludicrous" actions of paps who would take extreme measures to get photos of her family.

"It was a danger to everyone around us. If I went through a yellow light, 15 cars would go through the red behind me," she said. "They would drive up onto people’s lawns, even on a hillside."

Garner, who shares children with ex Ben Affleck, recalled their difficulties getting their kids to go about their lives, including extracurriculars and doctor's appointments.

"If you show up and you’re trying to get into the pediatrician and you have a sick kid on your shoulder and you’re scared, and you can’t get into the door because you’re blocked by photographers, there’s something wrong with that," she explained. "And the kids are paying the price."