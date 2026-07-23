'Rude' Joy Behar Faces Backlash After Kissing Male Guest on 'The View' — As Actor Claims He Asked Wife to 'Promise' Not to Divorce Him

Initially, he kissed Behar on the cheek. As he pulled back, he paused briefly and appeared to be going in for another peck when she pulled him in for a longer kiss on the lips with her arm wrapped around his neck.

Mount, 53 – who has been married to his wife, Darah Trang, since 2018 – appeared stunned, and his eyes widened during the seemingly unexpected moment of PDA.

He laughed it off, and later, he could be seen wiping lipstick marks from his face.

Sunny Hostin joked, "No wonder Joy has been talking about you all morning."

Behar retorted, "You know something? I’m old, but I’m not dead."

Later, the 83-year-old quipped, " Last time he was here, he brought me flowers for my birthday, and it’s never been the same between us."

When Mount replied that he "got married," Behar said, "I know, that's what I mean."