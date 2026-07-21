Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sunny Hostin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'No Trespassing' Sign Appears in Sunny Hostin Bodycam Footage Despite 'The View' Co-host Claiming It 'Was Not Visible' Before Her Ivy League Son's Detainment

Sunny Hostin tried to argue a 'No Trespassing' sign was obstructed before her son was detained by MTA police.
Source: mta

Sunny Hostin tried to argue a 'No Trespassing' sign was obstructed before her son was detained by MTA police.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sunny Hostin has been trying to get her Ivy League son's recent trespassing violation dismissed, begging cops and sending a personal letter to the New Rochelle, New York, District Attorney asking for leniency.

However, RadarOnline.com can report a key part of her argument that a "No Trespassing" sign was obscured has been negated by the official MTA police officer's report.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin's Son Was Detained While Out on a Jog

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Hostin came to son Gabriel's aid after he was cited for trespassing on the Metro-North Railroad tracks.
Source: MTA

Hostin came to son Gabriel's aid after he was cited for trespassing on the Metro-North Railroad tracks.

As Radar reported, Hostin was on the phone with her 24-year-old son, Gabriel, when he was stopped by police along the Metro-North Railroad tracks in Westchester County last month.

He was cited but not arrested for the June 16 incident, and has a court appearance scheduled for July 31. But Hostin, a former federal prosecutor turned co-host on The View, has been busy flexing her knowledge of the law – not to mention her celebrity status – in an attempt to get the charges dismissed entirely.

The 57-year-old, who is acting as her son's attorney, sent a letter to the DA claiming, "The circumstances of this case do not reflect the type of conduct that New York Penal Law §140.05 was intended to address."

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Sends a Letter to the DA

A photograph in the official police report shows a 'No Trespassing' sign.
Source: mta

A photograph in the official police report shows a 'No Trespassing' sign.

Hostin went on to argue that her son is an "avid jogger" who was checking out a "gravel incline" that he hoped to use for hill training when he mistakenly entered the restricted area.

She also tried to make a case that the gates to the area were open and that the only "No Trespassing" sign wasn't visible at the time.

"He reasonably believed the area was accessible and had no intention of entering private property unlawfully," Hostin wrote.

Radar, however, has obtained the official police report of the incident, which includes a photo taken by one of the responding officers showing an unobstructed "No Trespassing" sign.

It is yet to be known if Hostin's personal appeal will have any effect on the charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Tries to Name-Drop Herself

Hostin has sent a letter to the DA asking for the charge to be dismissed.
Source: mta

Hostin has sent a letter to the DA asking for the charge to be dismissed.

Bodycam video from the encounter also seems to show Hostin attempting to use her celebrity status and influence to pressure the patrolman to release her son.

"My name is Sunny Hostin, and I’m one of the co-hosts of The View, and I’m a former federal prosecutor," Hostin boasted to one officer just minutes after she arrived at the scene.

She then told another, "That’s my son. He's a Harvard graduate; he doesn’t have a criminal record." Moments later, she pleaded with the officer in a desperate attempt to dismiss the charges, "He's not a kid who's ever in trouble. It's an innocent mistake."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Sean "Diddy" Combs and appeal

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims Prison Is Preventing Him From Preparing Sexual Assault Lawsuit Defense — As Disgraced Rapper Begs Judge for More Time

Ozzy Osbourne checked off bucket list items before he died.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Realist' Ozzy Osbourne Crossed Items Off His 'Bucket List' in the Years Leading Up to His Death — 'He Didn't Want to Sit Around and Mope'

Gabriel Hostin's Charges Were Lessened

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Gabriel was given a lesser trespass violation instead of a misdemeanor.
Source: mta

Gabriel Hostin was given a lesser trespass violation instead of a misdemeanor.

The responding officers listened patiently to the concerned mother's pleas, with one patrolman seeming to sympathize with her. However, he also told her that they were forced to take action.

"Normally it's a misdemeanor charge," the officer told Hostin. "We're dumbing it down to a trespass violation because you were in the right-of-way, you weren't in the gauge or anything, which is the middle area where the tracks were on."

He then complimented, "And you’ve been very cooperative with us, and you have a good background, everything like that. We know you're not a criminal or anything like that, but our hands are tied with cameras everywhere."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.