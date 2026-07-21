EXCLUSIVE: 'No Trespassing' Sign Appears in Sunny Hostin Bodycam Footage Despite 'The View' Co-host Claiming It 'Was Not Visible' Before Her Ivy League Son's Detainment

Hostin went on to argue that her son is an "avid jogger" who was checking out a "gravel incline" that he hoped to use for hill training when he mistakenly entered the restricted area.

She also tried to make a case that the gates to the area were open and that the only "No Trespassing" sign wasn't visible at the time.

"He reasonably believed the area was accessible and had no intention of entering private property unlawfully," Hostin wrote.

Radar, however, has obtained the official police report of the incident, which includes a photo taken by one of the responding officers showing an unobstructed "No Trespassing" sign.

It is yet to be known if Hostin's personal appeal will have any effect on the charges.