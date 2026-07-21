Woman, 27, Dies Following Anti-Aging Injection by Unlicensed 'Doctor' at NYC Wellness Center

Rojas Cabrera reportedly used an intravenous tube to administer NAD+, or Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, into the right hand of the 27-year-old, prosecutors said during his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court shortly after midnight Tuesday.

"Ms. Baron immediately went into cardiac arrest and later was pronounced dead," Assistant District Attorney Ethan Reisbaum said in court, according to the New York Daily News.

Officials said the would-be doctor is licensed to practice in the Dominican Republic, but not in the US, and has two prior arrests, including for trying to bring 200 files of prescription medications, over 30 tablets, and 10 syringes of lidocaine into the country.

"The defendant does not have a license to practice medicine in New York State and has no legal authority to administer NAD+ via an IV," Reisbaum argued. "Furthermore, administering NAD+ via an IV requires a prescription from a medical professional."