Woman, 27, Dies Following Anti-Aging Injection by Unlicensed 'Doctor' at NYC Wellness Center
July 21 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
A woman in New York has died after she was given a controversial anti-aging injection at a holistic wellness center in the Bronx, RadarOnline.com can report, and the unlicensed doctor has been arrested.
Officials said Elizabeth Baron went into cardiac arrest and fell unconscious after Luis Rojas Cabrera performed the procedure inside the Bereshit Lifestyle Center.
Controversial Treatment Leads to Death
Rojas Cabrera reportedly used an intravenous tube to administer NAD+, or Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, into the right hand of the 27-year-old, prosecutors said during his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court shortly after midnight Tuesday.
"Ms. Baron immediately went into cardiac arrest and later was pronounced dead," Assistant District Attorney Ethan Reisbaum said in court, according to the New York Daily News.
Officials said the would-be doctor is licensed to practice in the Dominican Republic, but not in the US, and has two prior arrests, including for trying to bring 200 files of prescription medications, over 30 tablets, and 10 syringes of lidocaine into the country.
"The defendant does not have a license to practice medicine in New York State and has no legal authority to administer NAD+ via an IV," Reisbaum argued. "Furthermore, administering NAD+ via an IV requires a prescription from a medical professional."
Luis Rojas Cabrera Released Without Bail
According to reports, Baron fell unconscious around noon on Sunday, July 19, and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died roughly an hour later.
Rojas Cabrera was arrested later that day and charged with reckless endangerment and unauthorized practice of a profession. He was released early Tuesday morning without bail, but forced to surrender his passport.
The city Medical Examiner will conduct an initial autopsy on Baron on Tuesday, July 21. Prosecutors at the hearing said that until they receive the autopsy results, they are not able to charge him with Baron’s death. However, once her cause of death is determined, authorities could upgrade charges.
Luis Rojas Cabrera Promised Real Results on Website
On his personal website, Rojas Cabrera claims that he is U.S. Board Certified by the A.A.D.P. in Holistic Health and U.S. Board Certified by the A.A.M.A in Alternative Medicine.
The 55-year-old also boasts that he has been practicing medicine for over 30 years and comes from a family of medical professionals.
"It gives me great pleasure to help individuals gain improvement in their health condition and lifestyle through natural methods and simple therapies," the website reads. "We have carefully chosen all of the products that we carry to make sure that you have the latest innovations and best products to help maintain a healthy lifestyle."
Luis Rojas Cabrera's Son Defends His Father
Outside the courthouse, his son, Luis Rojas Cabrera Jr., defended his dad and said he was stunned by the charges.
"He's a good man, a good father and a good doctor – that's why I'm so shocked about this," Rojas Cabrera Jr. said through tears.
Baron's neighbors are equally shocked, with one telling the Mercury News she was a "beautiful young woman."
"I would sometimes meet her when she went to the gym," said Paula Schapp. "The last time I saw her was within the week, and she was beautifully dressed. She was going to some kind of a gathering. I said, 'Oh, you look beautiful. I love your dress.'"
Rojas Cabrera is due to return to court on September 9.