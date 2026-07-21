Robert Irwin Gets Emotional Discussing Grief Over 'Crocodile Hunter' Dad Steve's Death During 'DWTS: The Next Pro' Coaching Session
July 21 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
With the 20th anniversary of Steve Irwin's shocking death fast approaching, his son, Robert Irwin, gave an emotional glimpse into the grief that's haunted him since he was a child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The moment came as the 22-year-old had a heart-to-heart about losing a loved one while comforting a contestant on Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, which Robert is hosting.
'I Understand What It's Like to Lose Someone'
Robert was only two years old when the beloved Crocodile Hunter star died in a freak accident, as he was stung through the heart by a stingray while on a dive off the coast of Australia.
The September 2006 death shocked the world, but most deeply affected Steve's young family, including wife Terri and daughter Bindi.
"I understand what it’s like to lose someone," Robert told contestant Allen Genkin, who was having trouble making it through a rehearsal for a dance that was a tribute to his late mom.
Robert Irwin Recalled His Emotional Dedication Dance to Mom
Genkin emotionally explained to the Dancing With the Stars season 34 champ, "My mum, when she died when I was 15, I lost my best friend. 20 years have gone by, and they say time heals all wounds, but it really doesn’t."
Robert agreed, "Nope," referring to losing his dad.
"When I did Dancing With the Stars, I was given this opportunity to do a dedication dance to my mum," he added.
That routine happened during the fifth week of Robert's season, when he and partner Witney Carson did a contemporary routine to Phil Collins' You'll Be in My Heart. It left most of the audience and many viewers at home in tears, with Robert openly weeping at the end.
"As soon as that music stopped, my mum joined me on stage, and I completely broke down,” Robert shared with Genkin.
"It’s like you’re facing something for the first time in your life that you’ve never had the strength to face. But movement and dance, that is the thing that gives you the ability to face that," he added.
The pep talk was enough to move Genkin and his partner, Adele Zaikman, to sail through a moving routine to Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s See You Again, gaining high praise from the judging panel.
Terri Irwin 'Always Made Sure My Dad Was Present in Our Lives'
On the night Robert performed the tribute dance, he candidly revealed why he chose to celebrate his mother in the pre-produced package that aired ahead of the live routine.
“I was 2 when I lost Dad, and as I got older, I started to realize just how hard it would have been for her to be there for us — and all the while, continue Dad’s legacy that her and Dad built together," the wildlife conservation activist described.
"I struggle a lot with losing Dad, a lot, and she always made sure my dad was present in our lives. I wanted to know how proud my dad would be of her," he added.