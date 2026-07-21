Robert Irwin Gets Emotional Discussing Grief Over 'Crocodile Hunter' Dad Steve's Death During 'DWTS: The Next Pro' Coaching Session

Genkin emotionally explained to the Dancing With the Stars season 34 champ, "My mum, when she died when I was 15, I lost my best friend. 20 years have gone by, and they say time heals all wounds, but it really doesn’t."

Robert agreed, "Nope," referring to losing his dad.

"When I did Dancing With the Stars, I was given this opportunity to do a dedication dance to my mum," he added.

That routine happened during the fifth week of Robert's season, when he and partner Witney Carson did a contemporary routine to Phil Collins' You'll Be in My Heart. It left most of the audience and many viewers at home in tears, with Robert openly weeping at the end.

"As soon as that music stopped, my mum joined me on stage, and I completely broke down,” Robert shared with Genkin.