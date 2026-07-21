Sean Hannity Declares 'My Hair Is Real' as He Attempts to Shut Down 'Wig' Rumors in Revealing Interview With Clavicular
July 21 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Sean Hannity has gone out of his way to shut down rumors he's wearing a wig, RadarOnline.com can reveal, declaring that his hair is all real.
Fitness influencer Clavicular, known for being all about "looksmaxxing," appeared on the Fox News star's Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast, as the pair discussed their hair.
Sean Hannity on Hair: 'It's All Real'
"I'm also someone who's very into a hair protocol and different hair loss prevention medications," Clavicular said, noting, "So that's going to be your Finasteride and Dutasteride, and your Minoxidil..."
After Clavicular, 20, asked Hannity if he's on any hair loss medications, the 64-year-old then replied, "No, my hair is real. And I've had people at like book signings pulling it and saying, 'Oh, I thought it was fake.' I'm like, I get it cut all the time."
"I have a healthy head of hair," Hannity doubled down. "It's all real. Every bit of it. Every gray one and every white. black one, they're all real."
This isn't the first time the conservative broadcaster has had to comment on his looks. Back in June, Hannity had to rush to explain himself after he was accused of looking "puffy and bloated" during an episode of his show.
Sean Hannity Responds to 'Puffy' Appearance
"He looks like he's melting," one person quipped at the time. "How come every influential conservative eventually starts to look like their flesh is bloating and sloughing off their bodies?"
Another added, "Hannity looks terrible. Is he ill or something?" In response, Hannity went off, "... I've already addressed this several times on my radio show, but while training, I developed a painful pinched nerve in my neck.
"My doctor put me on prednisone to reduce the inflammation, and while it’s helping, it led to laryngitis and some puffiness, which is normal for this medication."
According to Hannity, a "few weeks of prednisone has generated more social media commentary than 30 years of ratings success. I appreciate all the concern and well-wishes, including from members of the left-wing media. Sorry to disappoint them, but a pinched nerve, a raspy voice, and a puffy face aren't taking me out anytime soon."
Sean Hannity on Medication Effects: 'It's Just Annoying'
Hannity has been open about the negative side effects of Prednisone, previously revealing he's "always struggled at different times with laryngitis because of just the magnitude of talking I do on the air."
He explained on his syndicated radio show, "And the usual course of action is to take something like prednisone, which is a horrible medicine – the worst ever – that flushes your face, makes you bloated, hungry, irritable, and you know, ravenous for any food you can put in your stomach."
"It's just annoying," Hannity complained. "So I've been trying, I was trying to avoid it." During an interview with JD Vance, Hannity revealed, "[My throat] closed completely and it didn't open until I started really talking and interviewing the vice president... I promise you there's nothing serious going on. This is just a typical Hannity laryngitis event..."
Weeks earlier, Hannity had also been accused of getting a "buccal fat replacement" due to his "bloated face" while he spoke about President Trump's visit to China.
Critics claimed the TV star's skin also appeared more wrinkled than usual.