Sean Hannity Declares 'My Hair Is Real' as He Attempts to Shut Down 'Wig' Rumors in Revealing Interview With Clavicular

"I'm also someone who's very into a hair protocol and different hair loss prevention medications," Clavicular said, noting, "So that's going to be your Finasteride and Dutasteride, and your Minoxidil..."

After Clavicular, 20, asked Hannity if he's on any hair loss medications, the 64-year-old then replied, "No, my hair is real. And I've had people at like book signings pulling it and saying, 'Oh, I thought it was fake.' I'm like, I get it cut all the time."

"I have a healthy head of hair," Hannity doubled down. "It's all real. Every bit of it. Every gray one and every white. black one, they're all real."

This isn't the first time the conservative broadcaster has had to comment on his looks. Back in June, Hannity had to rush to explain himself after he was accused of looking "puffy and bloated" during an episode of his show.