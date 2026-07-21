Jeffrey Epstein Victim Claims She Desperately Tried to Contract an STD to 'Kill' Vile Pedophile — Fearing The Government Would Never Stop Him
July 21 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
An alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, Roza Gilles, has spoken out about her experience for the first time – providing a shocking detail.
Gilles, who claimed she was assaulted by Epstein as a minor, attempted to contract an STD in hopes it would kill the now-dead vile pedophile. The woman accepted a job as his secretary, but had no clue about his prior criminal issues and indiscretions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alleged Epstein Victim Describes Attempts to Contract STD
Gilles began working for Epstein in Florida after he offered her a job while her modeling career was slow. According to Gilles, she was trained to answer the phones in the front office, but Epstein later requested she give him a foot rub. When she did, Gilles allegedly realized Epstein was a convicted criminal, noticing the ankle monitor.
She alleged he instructed her to take off her shirt, and a woman came into the room and unhooked her bra. Gilles claimed she was groped.
The alleged abuse went on from there, while Epstein was still serving out his Florida conviction, and Gilles feared she might never get help. While she worked for him in Florida, she went to New York City with him when he was able to leave the state. Gilles resorted to her own version of rebellion to seek out relief.
CNN's Erin Burnett revealed during her broadcast, "It was so unbearable that Roza says she 'ran around New York City as a child trying to get an STD.' She said she did that so she could then infect and kill Epstein because she 'didn't believe the government would do anything to stop him.'"
Gilles told the network she was "trying to stop a pedophile." She added with tears in her eyes, "That wasn't my job to stop him."
Roza Gilles Feared Epstein Would Never Be Stopped
Gilles felt help from the government was a lost cause after she saw a man, whom she believed to be a sheriff, "buddied" up with Epstein in his Florida home.
She described a day when a man in uniform showed up to the mansion.
"I thought to myself, 'Thank you. This is going to be the day that this all stops.' ... I followed the sheriff walked to Jeffrey. They giggled, they laughed together, they buddied up. I just stood in the kitchen looking at this sheriff thinking at some point he's going to turn to me."
The man, though, never spoke to her.
Epstein's Abuse Allegedly Continued While Convicted
At the time, Epstein was serving out his sentence for procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution. Epstein was given a special condition, allowing him to work from home or in an office outside of prison.
Gilles said, "And then I figured it all out. He's currently serving his sentence while he's doing the same thing to everybody, and nobody's there ... He was wearing an ankle monitor. He didn't stop what he was doing while convicted. He was doing the same thing."
Roza Gilles Feared for Her Life
Epstein's power and influence left her fearful. "I never told any soul about this," she said. "I thought I'm going to die if I do."
The convicted felon was found dead in August 2019. Some of his survivors came forward with their allegations against him publicly, but Gilles remained quiet. Women who did speak up often faced harassment and negative media attention.
While Gilles was working for him, she claimed to show signs of distress, which went overlooked by even her modeling agency.
She recalled, "They saw me drink every night. I would scratch myself until I bled ... I was losing weight. My hair was falling out. I kept this secret inside me for so long."
Gilles moved to the Midwest after getting out of Epstein's grasp. She found healing through owning a gym with her husband.