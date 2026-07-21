Jeffrey Epstein Victim Claims She Desperately Tried to Contract an STD to 'Kill' Vile Pedophile — Fearing The Government Would Never Stop Him

Gilles began working for Epstein in Florida after he offered her a job while her modeling career was slow. According to Gilles, she was trained to answer the phones in the front office, but Epstein later requested she give him a foot rub. When she did, Gilles allegedly realized Epstein was a convicted criminal, noticing the ankle monitor.

She alleged he instructed her to take off her shirt, and a woman came into the room and unhooked her bra. Gilles claimed she was groped.

The alleged abuse went on from there, while Epstein was still serving out his Florida conviction, and Gilles feared she might never get help. While she worked for him in Florida, she went to New York City with him when he was able to leave the state. Gilles resorted to her own version of rebellion to seek out relief.

CNN's Erin Burnett revealed during her broadcast, "It was so unbearable that Roza says she 'ran around New York City as a child trying to get an STD.' She said she did that so she could then infect and kill Epstein because she 'didn't believe the government would do anything to stop him.'"

Gilles told the network she was "trying to stop a pedophile." She added with tears in her eyes, "That wasn't my job to stop him."